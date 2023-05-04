Back

Wang Weiliang aka Lobang from 'Ah Boys to Men' opens music school

Julia Yee | May 04, 2023, 10:52 PM

Local singer-actor Wang Weiliang, better known as Lobang from "Ah Boys to Men", has decided to open a music school.

He is joined by fellow musician friends and "Ah Boys to Men" co-stars, Joshua Tan and Bunz.

Hopes to promote local music

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the artiste said that his school, Seed Music, will help Singapore's local music scene thrive.

"I want to sow the seeds of our love for Singapore music all over the world."

According to its website, the school offers lessons on singing, songwriting and pop guitar and piano.

It also has a cosy nook for musicians to perform and collaborate.

Spanning about 2,000 square feet, the academy is located at Pearl Hill — a place Wang deems as "artistic", according to Shin Min.

Students and performers get to enjoy a range of facilities including recording rooms and classrooms.

It looks like Wang's business is off to a promising start, as the company has signed a contract that will see them producing albums for Taiwanese artists, the Chinese news daily reported.

Original screenplays in the works

Wang has an upcoming project said to combine both his love for film and music.

He is expected to shoot a musical that will include a theme song produced by Seed Music, reported Shin Min.

With his dream of opening a music school already fulfilled, Wang is working to have the script of his next big project done by 2024.

"I hope to spend more time on movies in the future," the ambitious artist stated.

Mothership has reached out to Wang for more comment.

