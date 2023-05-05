S'porean, 32, slapped with 2 charges for allegedly calling for President Halimah to be hanged

A 32-year-old Singaporean was charged with harassment and mischief respectively on May 5 after allegedly making an online post calling for President Halimah Yacob's death.

Made threatening post while out on bail

According to court documents, Vickreman Harvey Chettiar allegedly made a threatening Instagram post on Apr. 30, 2023 at 7am from a HDB flat in Choa Chu Kang.

In the post, Vickreman allegedly called for President Halimah's death, writing that she should be hanged from a lamppost near the Parliament House.

Vickreman was already facing three separate charges – one for mischief and two for harassment – at the time of the incident and was out on S$10,000 bail.

DPP requested for bail to be revoked

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shaun Lim told District Judge Janet Wang on May 5 that Vickreman might have breached the bail condition in light of the latest harassment charge regarding the alleged social media post involving President Halimah, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Lim applied for Vickreman's bail to be revoked.

He also requested for Vickreman to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), stating that Vickreman had displayed an escalation in behaviour.

Lawyer had no objection

Vickreman's lawyer, Joyce Khoo from Quahe Woo & Palmer, told the judge that she had no objection for her client to be sent to IMH.

Khoo, who was assigned to Vickreman's case under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, requested for the prosecution to contact the IMH investigating officer so that special care can be afforded to Vickreman.

She explained that Vickreman had a traumatic experience during an earlier remand at IMH in 2014 and wanted to alert IMH.

There is a "Justice4Harvey" website that claims that Vickreman was allegedly raped by a man at IMH in 2014.

The same allegations were also made on Vickreman's own Instagram account, which indicated Vickreman's identity as a transgender person.

Vickreman goes by the pronouns "she" or "her" online. Court documents stated Vickreman's gender as male.

Remanded at IMH

Judge Wang ordered for Vickreman to be remanded at IMH for a medical examination.

ST reported that Vickreman's case has been adjourned to May 19 and the matter of bail will be dealt with later.

If convicted of the harassment and mischief charges involving Madam Halimah, Vickreman can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to S$5,000 and jailed for up to one year and fined respectively.

Facing three other charges

At present, Vickreman is facing a total of five charges.

The other three other charges were for mischief and harassment.

According to court documents, Vickreman is facing one count of harassment for allegedly publishing the address of a man in a Nov. 18, 2021 Instagram story.

Vickreman accused the man of molestation while in remand at IMH in 2014, and allegedly called for him to be assaulted.

Vickreman is also facing another count of harassment for a Nov. 15, 2021 Instagram story where Vickreman allegedly called for a terrorist act to be committed on a police investigation officer.

Vickreman was also charged with mischief for allegedly flipping over a S$308 marble table in the Supreme Court at about 11:16am on Feb. 3, 2020, causing it to break.

