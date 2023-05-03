Back

Customer served undercooked chicken at Prego, dish listed as S$40 on menu

Medium-rare.

Keyla Supharta | May 03, 2023, 10:17 AM

How would you like your chicken cooked? Certainly nothing less than well-done.

Perhaps that is the wrong question to ask for poultry meat. But not for this one customer at Prego.

Served undercooked chicken

TikTok user @boiwhatboi1234 shared what he described as the "worst restaurant experience in Singapore" on the platform.

He had gone for a meal at Prego with his family and paid S$40 for the chicken he ordered.

"Served undercooked chicken!" he wrote, before sharing a series of photos of his dinner plate.

Image via @boiwhatboi1234/TikTok.

Image via @boiwhatboi1234/TikTok.

Image via @boiwhatboi1234/TikTok.

"This is not okay," the TikTok user wrote in a caption.

"What if I wasn't careful and carelessly ate the chicken?" he wrote in the comment section. "This is a real eye-opener [that] even the pricier restaurants can serve raw meat."

Replying to a comment, @boiwhatboi1234 said that the restaurant was informed about the undercooked chicken but "did not admit to their mistake" and instead "tried to make excuses", claiming that the chicken "was cooked for [two] hours".

In a separate comment, he said he had reached out to the restaurant through Instagram but had yet to receive a reply.

Just medium rare

Many commenters were shocked at the series of photos, with some saying it could potentially result in salmonella infection.

Some commenters pointed out that the chicken was served medium-rare.

Meanwhile, a user urged the TikTok user to report the incident to the Singapore Food Agency to prevent such an incident from happening again.

Mothership has reached out to Prego for a comment and will update this article once they reply.

Top image via @boiwhatboi1234/TikTok.

