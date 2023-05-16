Thai kickboxer curtsies & twirls after winning SEA Games bout

The happy people of Thailand are truly happy, and there's proof of why they are the land of smiles.

Like Thai karate and kickboxing athlete Jimmy Pikanet Sukyik pulling out some sick moves after winning his kickboxing match against Cambodia at the recent 32nd SEA Games.

Victory curtsy

On May 14, Thailand and Cambodia faced off in one of the final stages of the men's Kun Khmer, a sport that replaced Muay Thai in the 32nd SEA Games.

After all the drama of having Thailand's pet sport replaced by the Cambodian version of kickboxing, it was a rather significant moment when a Thai emerged as the winner.

Amidst jubilant cheers from spectators, the victor dropped into a low curtsy.

He's beauty, he's grace

Even after his time in the spotlight, the triumphant kickboxer had more to offer.

Proving that he was as much an entertainer as he was an athlete, Sukyik made his exit from the arena one to remember.

With the suppleness of a ballerina, he abruptly pivoted into a smooth twirl, causing the screams of his supporters to crescendo.

He finished off with a diva-ish flick of the heel, which transitioned into another curtsy.

And because simply walking down the stairs reeked of mundanity, Sukyik chose to fling himself into the waiting arms of his coach like this.

He then graced spectators with one last iconic curtsy, blowing kisses to crowd before exiting for good.

Sukyik is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, and his unapologetic presence at this year's SEA games — sassy gestures and all — has definitely made known his stance about being oneself.

He is fast making a mark as the lovable athlete from Thailand who turns the sports arena into a catwalk.

Mothership has reached out to Sukyik for comment.

All images and gifs via @jimmy.sukyik/TikTok