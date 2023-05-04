S'pore can never let its guard down in fight against terrorism & extremism: PM Lee

Singapore can never afford to let its guard down in the fight against terrorism and extremism as Singapore is still seen as a "prize target" by terrorist groups, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Khadijah Mosque.

PM Lee spoke about Singapore's fight against terrorism and extremism during the Majulah Gallery launch by the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG), which is also RRG's 20th anniversary on Wed (May 3).

PM Lee stressed that it is not enough to uncover terror plots and stop them from happening, citing the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) arrests in 2001, where members had plotted to carry out major terror attacks at close to 80 possible targets.

He pointed out that Singapore needs to tackle the "source of danger", which PM Lee attributes to the "radical misinterpretation of Islam".

A group of religious scholars working with the Internal Security Department (ISD) helped to counsel and rehabilitate JI members, and this group later formed RRG in 2003.

This group helped to "methodically [counter] the extremist narratives, and worked to persuade the detainees to realise the error of their ways," said PM Lee.

'Close to 90 per cent' rehabilitated and reintegrated

RRG works "unremittingly" to rehabilitate terrorism-related detainees and help to reintegrate them into society, said PM Lee.

Out of about 140 Singaporeans who were previously dealt with for terrorism-related activities, "close to 90 per cent" have made "good" progress in their rehabilitation and have successfully reintegrated back into society.

PM Lee shared that most are now gainfully employed, while some have started running their own businesses. In addition, younger Singaporeans that were dealt with for terrorism-related activities have resumed their studies.

Since its formation, RRG has enhanced its capabilities and expanded to provide counselling and guidance, strengthened its links with foreign partners, and kept itself up-to-date to effectively tackle the threat of extremist ideologies in Singapore.

PM Lee acknowledged that RRG had played an "indispensable role" in countering terrorism and extremism in Singapore and promoting and strengthening interfaith bonds and cohesion.

A growing number of self-radicalised individuals

PM Lee warned the threat of terrorism and extremism still exists, and Singapore cannot afford to let its guard down.

He stated that terror groups like ISIS, Al-Qaeda and JI remain active, and Singapore is seen as "a prize target" by terrorist groups and continues to be mentioned in their propaganda.

Since the rise of ISIS in 2015, the authorities have dealt with 49 self-radicalised individuals under the Internal Security Act (ISA). This is four times the number of cases from 2007 to 2014.

Out of the 49, 37 are Singaporeans.

PM Lee expressed his worry as out of the 49 individuals, 11 are aged 20 or younger, with 5 of the youths wanting to mount attacks in Singapore.

"The government is making every effort to neutralise the threat and to rehabilitate them all," informed PM Lee.

He also stressed that everyone has a role, with Singapore's strongest defence against terrorism being "collective vigilance".

