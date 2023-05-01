Teens try to suss out 'hidden' teachers in real-life 'Among Us' game for MOE video, almost succeed

If you were looking for something to do during the Covid-19 pandemic, you might've heard of "Among Us" — one of the numerous games that went viral with Gen Zs amidst lockdowns and quarantine.

In essence, the aim of the space-themed game is to suss out the evil imposter hiding within a group of hardworking astronauts.

But are Gen Zs actually any good at detecting imposters?

A recent MOE video showed a group of four teenagers attempting to suss out the hidden teachers in an anonymous group chat, using nothing more than their social deduction skills.

Read on to find out if they succeeded.

The setup

The imposters in question: veteran PE teacher and dad-of-two Kok Boon Siang (alias @bbt0bbt), and History and Social Studies teacher Khairiah Bte Hairoman (alias @khaisendon).

Both were tasked to pose as typical teenagers in a group chat, where they would be quizzed on topics like pop music, games, and events.

Prior to entering the group chat, both teachers professed to having gotten "crash courses" from their younger relatives — Khairiah from her 19-year-old niece, and Kok from his teenage daughters.

In particular, Kok shared one particular gem of wisdom he received from his daughters:

"My daughters, they told me: 'Never mind dad, just [say] slay, slay'.

"[So] I just went 'slay, slay, slay'."

Finding the imposters

Unfortunately, that well-intentioned advice might have been his undoing.

Apart from a few minor gaffes (like mistyping "bruhh" as "brush"), it was his awkward use of the popular slang word that convinced his younger peers that something was off.

"No-one texts like that," one student observed astutely. "It's a bit off."

Another unsuspecting student (alias @JimmyJone_s) also ended up also being the subject of suspicion — possibly because of his lack of knowledge of "typical" teenage experiences, namely prom.

His peers even accused him of copying the ways Gen Zs talk.

"He doesn't look like he's keeping up, bruh," another student commented.

Not slay, bruh.

Relating to the next generation

Despite Kok's failed deception, the kids agreed that the teachers did a good job of hiding and were "chill" (especially Khairiah, who remained undiscovered to the end).

Netizens also shared their amusement at the teachers' efforts.

Several students even expressed their delight at seeing their teachers on-screen.

But the teachers shared that ultimately, learning the lingo is less about fitting in than simply being relatable.

"[Being relatable] definitely plays a huge part in student engagement, and them being interested in what you have to share with them," Khairiah explained.

Kok agreed, adding that it's certainly possible to take on such "a different approach" in teaching — and one that can perhaps even help you drive in the point better.

Now that's slay.

Top image via MOE/YouTube