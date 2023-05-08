Fire at Tampines HDB flat: 60 residents evacuated, 1 conveyed to hospital

A fire broke out in a HDB unit at Block 147 Tampines Avenue 5, causing one person to be conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that they were alerted to the fire at about 8:10am on May 8, 2023.

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom of a second-floor unit.

SCDF firefighters from Tampines Fire Station and Changi Fire Station extinguished the fire with a water jet and two compressed air foam backpacks.

60 residents evacuated

About 60 residents from the affected block were evacuated by SCDF and the police as a precautionary measure.

One person was conveyed to SGH for smoke inhalation.

SCDF stated:

"We understand that prior to SCDF's arrival, members of the public had attempted to fight the fire using a hosereel. SCDF will be reaching out to commend them for their swift action in responding to the emergency."

Preliminary investigation into the cause of fire indicates that it was of electrical origin from a portable air-con unit which was placed inside the affected bedroom.

Top images via SCDF/Facebook.