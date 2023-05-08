Back

Fire at Tampines HDB flat: 60 residents evacuated, 1 conveyed to hospital

Firefighters extinguished the fire with a water jet and two compressed air foam backpacks.

Syahindah Ishak | May 08, 2023, 03:06 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A fire broke out in a HDB unit at Block 147 Tampines Avenue 5, causing one person to be conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that they were alerted to the fire at about 8:10am on May 8, 2023.

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom of a second-floor unit.

SCDF firefighters from Tampines Fire Station and Changi Fire Station extinguished the fire with a water jet and two compressed air foam backpacks.

60 residents evacuated

About 60 residents from the affected block were evacuated by SCDF and the police as a precautionary measure.

One person was conveyed to SGH for smoke inhalation.

SCDF stated:

"We understand that prior to SCDF's arrival, members of the public had attempted to fight the fire using a hosereel. SCDF will be reaching out to commend them for their swift action in responding to the emergency."

Preliminary investigation into the cause of fire indicates that it was of electrical origin from a portable air-con unit which was placed inside the affected bedroom.

Top images via SCDF/Facebook.

Uncle who joined mass spin class at S'pore Sports Hub stays unbothered by cycling at own pace

He's just vibing.

May 08, 2023, 02:59 PM

Woman, 54, jailed 6 months for arranging marriage-of-convenience for daughter, 31, to get S'pore visit pass

The plan was to prolong her stay and find a job here.

May 08, 2023, 02:24 PM

Scam websites & apps can be blocked in S'pore under new laws to combat cybercrimes

The bill will allow the government to issue directions on online crimes and create a framework to work more closely with online service providers.

May 08, 2023, 02:02 PM

Cow visits HDB flat for Hindu housewarming ritual, snacks on houseplant

Holy cow.

May 08, 2023, 01:44 PM

ICA doesn’t collect info on S’pore citizenship applicant's wealth: Shanmugam

Minister of Home Affairs K Shanmugam highlighted that wealth or net worth is “not a primary criterion for assessment”.

May 08, 2023, 12:56 PM

S'pore swimmer Jonathan Tan breaks national record, meets Olympics qualifying mark

Congratulations!

May 08, 2023, 12:29 PM

8 cakes to buy for Mother's Day in S'pore based on the type of mum you have

In case you haven't buy yet.

May 08, 2023, 12:13 PM

Sanity Coffee Bar closing for good on June 25, after 4 years in Esplanade

:(

May 08, 2023, 12:02 PM

Woman on PMA delivering food in Bukit Batok hits boy, 2, speeds off without apology

Following the accident, the father of the boy wishes to raise awareness on errant delivery riders.

May 08, 2023, 11:59 AM

How 51-year-old S’porean mum of 3 switched to career in tech through Generation S’pore

It’s never too late to start a new career.

May 08, 2023, 11:48 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.