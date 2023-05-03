'Super Mario Bros.' movie becomes 10th animated film to make US$1 billion at global box office

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has become the first movie of 2023 to cross US$1 billion (S$1,333,240,000) at the global box office.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film, based on the popular Nintendo video game, is the 52nd movie to join the billion-dollar club and the fourth to achieve it since the start of the pandemic.

"Super Mario Bros." is also the 10th animated film in history to cross US$1 billion, reported CNN.

CNN reported that its opening five-day run, "Super Mario Bros.", raked in nearly US$380 million (S$506,631,200) internationally.

"Super Mario Bros." is still being shown in cinemas across Singapore.

The movie follows the famous plumber siblings Mario and Luigi, who are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into "a magical new world". Unfortunately, the brothers are separated, and Mario embarks on "an epic quest to find Luigi".

Warp into the new official #SuperMarioMovie trailer.



❤️ this tweet to Power-Up with exclusive updates from The Super Mario Bros. Movie pic.twitter.com/NSKx7ODFlc — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) November 29, 2022

"Jurassic World's" Chris Pratt voices Mario, while Charlie Day from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" voices Luigi.

Jack Black, Keegan-Micheal Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, and Anna Taylor-Joy complete the stacked cast with a special cameo from Charles Martinet, the official voice of Mario in the video games.

Top photos via "Super Mario Bros." Twitter