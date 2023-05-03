Back

'Super Mario Bros.' movie becomes 10th animated film to make US$1 billion at global box office

Wahoo!

Hannah Martens | May 03, 2023, 03:36 PM

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has become the first movie of 2023 to cross US$1 billion (S$1,333,240,000) at the global box office.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film, based on the popular Nintendo video game, is the 52nd movie to join the billion-dollar club and the fourth to achieve it since the start of the pandemic.

"Super Mario Bros." is also the 10th animated film in history to cross US$1 billion, reported CNN.

CNN reported that its opening five-day run, "Super Mario Bros.", raked in nearly US$380 million (S$506,631,200) internationally.

"Super Mario Bros." is still being shown in cinemas across Singapore.

The movie follows the famous plumber siblings Mario and Luigi, who are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into "a magical new world". Unfortunately, the brothers are separated, and Mario embarks on "an epic quest to find Luigi".

"Jurassic World's" Chris Pratt voices Mario, while Charlie Day from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" voices Luigi.

Jack Black, Keegan-Micheal Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, and Anna Taylor-Joy complete the stacked cast with a special cameo from Charles Martinet, the official voice of Mario in the video games.

