New standalone Starbucks at Bird Paradise now open, giving away 2,000 reusable cups

Starbucks Singapore has opened a new coffeehouse at Mandai Wildlife West, just outside Mandai Wildlife Reserve's newly launched aviary, Bird Paradise.

For those who consider themselves both city and country people, the Starbucks at Bird Paradise is a newfound haven.

Featuring a rustic theme built from wood textures and shades of green, the building exists in harmony with the vibrant wildlife flourishing around it.

The heart of the reserve is captured in the artwork lining the store's entrance.

Hand-painted by local artist Rippleroot, the piece features the iconic Starbucks siren relaxing in a coffee oasis, surrounded by wildlife.

Just like the iconic brand mascot, patrons can find refuge from the hectic city by sipping on their caffeine fix while gazing out at a serene view.

If you wish to feel even more connected with nature, you can head out to the al fresco seating that overlooks a jungle-themed playground.

Culture of sustainability

The new Starbucks outlet is not only a pretty place, but also an emblem of environmental sustainability.

According to Starbucks Singapore, the store is built with environmentally responsible materials.

Recycled wood used for the store’s bar ceiling, outdoor bench seating and planters are endorsed by The Singapore Environment Council to be Green Label certified.

The outlet is also equipped with with energy and water-efficient hardware.

Opening promo

From now till the end of May, there are a few ongoing promotions at this Starbucks outlet.

There will be no additional charges when customers swap the milk in their drinks for their choice of plant-based milk.

If you're one of the first 2,000 customers who spends a minimum of S$20, you also get to take home a Starbucks reusable cup for free.

All images via Starbucks Singapore