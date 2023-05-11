Back

S’porean woman 1 of 10 in world to win US$10,000 from YouTuber MrBeast

Lucky sia.

Hannah Martens | May 11, 2023, 02:24 PM

Events

A Singaporean visual and graphic designer has won US$10,000 (S$13,257) in a social media giveaway.

Instagram user, @Meyyen_/Sheryl Tan, shared on her Instagram story that she was one of ten followers of YouTube personality MrBeast, out of nearly 40 million, to win US$10,000.

It was his birthday

On May 8, MrBeast shared a photo on Instagram to announce a giveaway commemorating his birthday on May 7.

Photo via Mr Beast/Instagram

The conditions to win were:

  • Follow @mrbeast on Instagram

  • Share the Instagram post on your Instagram Story

  • Tag someone in the comment section

The giveaway was open to everyone in the world, excluding the state of New York in the U.S.

While Instagram took the post down, MrBeast said he would pick the winners "in 72 hours".

On May. 11, 2023, the YouTuber shared the ten lucky winners on his Instagram story by taking screenshots of the winners' Instagram accounts.

And one lucky Singaporean won.

Screenshot via MrBeast/Instagram

Smaller odds compared to Toto

Tan used her skills as an artist to draw a piece inspired by MrBeast's birthday post, posting it on Instagram and tagging the YouTuber.

In her caption, she wrote: "This is the campiest thing I’ve seen in a while and I love it. I will be embodying this energy of abundance going forward. Share for good luck 💵💵💵💵💵."

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meyyen | Artist & Designer (@meyyen_)

On May 11, Tan reposted MrBeast's Instagram Story on her account, announcing her as the second winner out of ten people.

Screenshot via Meyyen_/Instagram

Who is MrBeast?

MrBeast is the online moniker of 25-year-old Jimmy Donaldson, an American content creator.

He apparently is one of the most subscribed YouTubers in the world, with over 150 million subscribers.

He is also very, very rich.

According to Forbes, MrBeast made US$54 million (S$71,607,790) in 2021 and was expected to make US$110 million (S$145,867,700) in 2022.

Mr Beast apparently bought out a whole neighbourhood for his employees while he stays in a "modest" US$318,000 house, said The New York Post.

Top photos via Mr Beast/Instagram and Meyenn_/Instagram

