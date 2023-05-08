Back

S'pore swimmer Jonathan Tan breaks national record, meets Olympics qualifying mark

Congratulations!

Joshua Lee | May 08, 2023, 12:29 PM

Local swimmer Jonathan Tan set a new national and Southeast Asian (SEA) Games record at the 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh on Sunday (May 7).

Jonathan Tan (middle) set a new national record at the 32nd SEA Games, Credit: SNOC/Facebook

The 21-year-old clocked a time of 21.91 seconds in the 50m freestyle heats.

Aside from breaking the national record, Tan's timing also set a new SEA Games record. Additionally, he also met the qualifying time for the Olympics "A" cut, which is 21.96 seconds.

Image via Edwin Tong/Facebook.

Later in the day, Tan clinched the gold medal in the 50m freestyle finals with a timing of 21.96 seconds.

CNA quoted Tan's coach who praised the swimmer for balancing both national service and swimming.

"Just being able to accomplish what he did today and do a best time, it's amazing."

Tan also brought home the gold medal in the 100m freestyle with a timing of 48.8 seconds on Saturday (May 6).

Top image credit: SNOC/Andy Chua via CNA. 

