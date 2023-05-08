S'pore swimmer Jonathan Tan breaks national record, meets Olympics qualifying mark

Local swimmer Jonathan Tan set a new national and Southeast Asian (SEA) Games record at the 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh on Sunday (May 7).

The 21-year-old clocked a time of 21.91 seconds in the 50m freestyle heats.

Aside from breaking the national record, Tan's timing also set a new SEA Games record. Additionally, he also met the qualifying time for the Olympics "A" cut, which is 21.96 seconds.

Later in the day, Tan clinched the gold medal in the 50m freestyle finals with a timing of 21.96 seconds.

CNA quoted Tan's coach who praised the swimmer for balancing both national service and swimming.

"Just being able to accomplish what he did today and do a best time, it's amazing."

Tan also brought home the gold medal in the 100m freestyle with a timing of 48.8 seconds on Saturday (May 6).

Top image credit: SNOC/Andy Chua via CNA.