S'pore man meticulously shaves his bald head for 20 minutes on bus service 854

Sometimes, bus rides can be long and tedious.

And if you're the sort who prizes efficiency, these long bouts of commuting time are great for catching up on sleep, doing some light reading, or in one man's case, getting a haircut.

Facebook user Jerry Lim posted this footage into Facebook group Complaint Singapore.

In the video, the man, dressed in a red polo t-shirt, takes the shaver to his bald head, while feeling it all over with his right hand to ensure a smooth shave.

Apparently he was quite oblivious to the fact that he was on a public bus, or maybe he just didn't care.

But someone did care enough to film the whole thing surreptitiously with his phone from a couple of seats behind.

Lim, who posted the video, wrote that he was on bus 854 when he spotted this, and claimed that the man was shaving his head for 20 minutes non-stop.

"Really need to teach Singaporeans the proper conduct on public transport!" wrote Lim, although there was no indication that he spoke to the man, aside from filming him and posting the video on social media.

Many users in the comment section slammed the man's unhygenic behaviour:

Top image credit: Complaint Singapore/Facebook