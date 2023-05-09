3 S'poreans killed in New Zealand camper van accident were NUS students

The three Singaporeans who died in a camper van in New Zealand were National University of Singapore (NUS) undergraduates.

NUS in touch with families

The students were Sherwin Chong Shi Yun and Yang Xinyue, both 21, as well as Vincent Lim Jia Jun, 24, NZ Herald reported on May 9.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that NUS is deeply saddened by the unfortunate road accident.

NUS is in touch with the students' families to provide all possible assistance and support.

Incident happened on Apr. 17, 2023

The incident took place at about 1am on Apr. 17, 2023.

The trio were travelling in a rental camper van along Te Moana Road near the town of Geraldine in South Island, New Zealand.

The camper van hit a barrier at the intersection of Te Moana Rd at State Highway 79 and caught fire.

Emergency services were called to the crash site.

NZ Herald reported that it understands that one of those people in the camper van called for emergency services after the crash.

A total of 11 volunteer firefighters attended to the fire.

'It’s one of the more severe ones," said the chief of the Geraldine volunteer fire brigade.

"It was a traumatic event. None of us had been to anything that major in recent times".

Related story

Top image via