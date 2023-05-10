Back

M'sian police arrest S'porean man, 69, for urinating in ablution area at JB Customs

He will be detained for defiling a place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class.

Joshua Lee | May 10, 2023, 01:56 PM

A 69-year-old Singaporean has been apprehended for committing an offensive act at the ablution area in the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex in Bangunan Sultan Iskandar on Tuesday (May 9).

What happened?

The man was filmed urinating at the ablution area, a dedicated space where Muslims can perform their ritual cleansing before prayers.

In the video, a man behind the camera called out in Malay:

"You can read, can't you? This is where people do their prayers. You don't have respect."

The Singaporean replied, "Sorry, sorry" before the video was cut off.

The video was posted on a Facebook page on May 9 at 3:49pm, along with a caption in Malay that translates to:

"People from Singapore are getting ruder by the day. This guy even urinated at the ablution area... Fuh... Calm down~"

The video gained over 24,000 views and over 200 comments.

By 9:45pm the same day, Johor's Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi left a comment on the post, informing the public that the suspect had been detained by the police.

Faces a two-year prison sentence

Malaysian paper The New Straits Times reported that the man tested negative for drugs but has a criminal record.

He will be detained under Section 295 of the Malaysian Penal Code for defiling a place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class.

If convicted, the man could face a fine, a two-year prison sentence, or both.

Top images: Facebook. 

