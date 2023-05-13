2 S'porean brothers, 36 & 40, caught in Melaka for allegedly sexually abusing boys at religious school

Melaka police detained two Singaporean men, who are brothers, for allegedly sexually assaulting and physically abusing six boys at a religious school in Malaysia, The Star reported.

The two men are aged 36 and 40, Melaka police chief DCP Datuk Zainol Samah said on May 12: “The elder brother is the principal of two tahfiz centres in Tanjung Minyak and Alor Gajah here and had allegedly performed ‘despicable’ sexual acts on three teenage boys while the younger sibling, who is the warden, had supposedly physically abused three other boys.”

Six police reports were lodged between 6.30pm and 9.13pm on May 11.

The victims are aged 13 to 15.

They claimed they were slapped, whipped and assaulted by the younger Singaporean.

They also alleged that they were forced to perform sexual acts by the elder brother.

The boys claimed that they were also taken to a condominium in Klebang by the elder brother to perform sexual acts, the police chief added.

The two suspects are being investigated under the sexual offences against children act.

The elder brother has outstanding criminal records of two other sexual offences.

The suspects are to appear in court on May 13 to be remanded.

