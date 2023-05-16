S'pore paramedic on holiday provides first aid to 2 M'sian motorcyclists injured in JB accident

A Singaporean paramedic who was on holiday in Johor Bahru was seen administering first aid to two Malaysian motorcyclists who had been injured in an accident, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Motorcyclists were reportedly on their way to Singapore for work

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News via text message, the paramedic, surnamed Liu (according to Hanyu Pinyin), said he decided to offer his help after passing by the scene of the accident.

The incident occurred at about 3am on May 8, at Tebrau.

According to eyewitnesses, the motorcyclists had reportedly lost control of their vehicles, hit a bollard and overturned.

The motorcyclists had supposedly been on their way to Singapore for work, eyewitnesses further claimed.

Eyewitness: Paramedic was calm throughout the situation

A tow truck driver surnamed Lan (according to Hanyu Pinyin), who informed Shin Min Daily News about the accident, said that he saw the paramedic helping the two motorcyclists.

Lan also claimed that both of the motorcyclists were wearing uniforms and appeared to be workers in the transport industry.

They had also appeared to have fallen into a coma, were bleeding from their head and the corners of their mouth, and appeared to be in a critical condition, he added.

Liu was calm throughout the entire situation, however, Lan noted.

The paramedic wrapped their heads, and also asked him to find bandages from his first aid kit to stop their bleeding, Lan added.

Paramedic: Priority was to stabilise their situation

As for Liu, he was further quoted by Shin Min Daily News as saying that the process of helping the two motorcyclists was challenging, as he did not have much equipment on hand.

Both motorcyclists were also seriously injured.

Fortunately, he was helped by several other members of the public, he said.

"My priority was to let their situation stabilise first, before sending them to hospital," he added.

Liu also downplayed the significance of his actions, adding that it was an "instinctive reaction".

Lan added that he had since heard from a friend that both motorcyclists are no longer in a critical situation.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News