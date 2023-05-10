Back

SEA Games 2023: S'pore advances to e-sport Valorant semi-finals after beating M'sia, Indonesia & Cambodia

Winnie Li | May 10, 2023, 02:17 AM

Team Singapore emerged as the third seed in Valorant during the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia on Tuesday (May 9) night after defeating Indonesia, Cambodia, and Malaysia in the group stage.

They will be advancing to the semi-finals, which will take place on May 10.

The 32nd SEA Games is the first time Valorant, a five-versus-five character-based tactical shooter, is included as an official event.

A total of six countries had sent players to participate in the event, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

The five players representing Singapore are:

  • Tidus “Styron” Goh

  • Ingram “Frey” Tan

  • Chun Ting “Divine” Yeoh

  • Rodman “Vera” Yap

  • Marcus “Nephh” Tan

Group stage results

Overall, Singapore has won three matches and lost two during the group stage.

After losing its opening match against Vietnam by a slight margin of two points on May 8, the team won the subsequent matches against Indonesia and Cambodia.

The next day, Singapore was able to beat Malaysia by six points, but conceded to the Philippines by five points.

As a result, Singapore was able to secure third place amongst the participating nations and move on to the next stage of the competition.

Both Cambodia and Malaysia were eliminated after losing four and five matches, respectively.

Notably, the Philippines were undefeated during the group stage and emerged as the top seed.

What's next?

Singapore will be facing Vietnam, which is the second seed, again in the semi-finals.

The victor will proceed to the grand final and face the winner between the Philippines and Indonesia.

The defeated parties will meet at the third place play-off and try their hand one last time at bringing home a medal.

Both events will take place on May 10.

Fans who want to support team Singapore can watch the live stream of the games for free on Twitch or YouTube.

