New community hub at Siglap South to replace 'aging' CC in 2029, will house F&B, sports facilities

An integrated development in Siglap South is slated for completion by end-2029.

The current Siglap South Community Club (CC) will be demolished closer to the date of the hub's completion as well.

Tender documents from the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) on Apr. 12 indicate that the new Siglap South Integrated Development will occupy an approximate gross floor area of 12,000 square metres.

It will ideally "meet the future needs and aspirations of a multi generation crowd" and "foster community bonding and interaction".

The hub's proposed facilities include:

Community club

Food and beverage outlets

Commercial spaces

Community and social spaces

Arts spaces

Sports facilities

It will also boast a basement carpark with approximately 226 lots.

Current CC was built in 1960

An SLA spokesperson explained that the current CC was built in 1960, and its facilities are "aging".

To better meet the needs of the residents and to provide for new uses, it would be rebuilt at a new site as part of this larger integrated development.

In choosing a new site, a major consideration was to ensure residents could conveniently access the new facilities.

"The new development will be located at the existing URA carpark along Upper East Coast Road, which is strategically located along the commercial belt of Siglap," the spokesperson added.

A temporary holding carpark will be set up to replace the existing URA carpark, before it closes for the construction of the development in November 2025.

The holding carpark will be built at the junction of Upper East Coast Road and Jalan Sempadan Road.

SLA is currently shortlisting applicants to participate in the tender for the development.

Heritage guides, descendants worried about fate of heritage grave

When news of the redevelopment broke, there was some concern about the fate of the heritage grave located at Jalan Sempadan, where the holding carpark is set to be built.

According to Roots.gov, this site is where Penghulu Tok Lasam, the headman of Kampung Siglap, and his wife are buried.

In one account, he was a Sumatran prince who arrived in Singapore in the early 1800s and established a village in what would become modern-day Siglap.

Oral accounts from Lasam's descendants also suggest that he played a pivotal role in combating piracy and the village flourished under his leadership.

The name of the area, Siglap, was apparently coined by him as well.

As there was an eclipse on the day Lasam landed on shore, he remarked, "Si-gelap", which in Malay means "It's dark".

Sarafian Salleh, a heritage guide, told Mothership that when he found out about the redevelopment, he was worried that the 150-year-old grave might be exhumed.

As a heritage enthusiast, he and his fellow guides conduct tours at the site every month, and he is in contact with some of Lasam's descendants as well.

One descendant, in particular, shared that he visits the grave frequently and brings his family to pay respects during Hari Raya.

The news of the area's redevelopment made the descendant feel "sad, as if a part of [him] was going to be ripped off".

Heritage grave of Tok Lasam will not be affected: SLA

In response to Mothership's queries, an SLA spokesperson stated that the grave of Tok Lasam at Jalan Sempadan will not be affected by the development works.

Mothership understands that the grave will still be accessible to the public during the development.

Additionally, the temporary holding carpark will be removed and the site reinstated once the new integrated development is complete, as mentioned in SLA's tender documents.

Top image via OnePA website.