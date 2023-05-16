Back

S'pore Airlines posts highest net profit in its 76-year history

Flying again.

Belmont Lay | May 16, 2023, 08:03 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore Airlines hit record revenue and profit for the 2022/23 financial year, it announced on May 16.

This was after traffic picked up after border openings early in 2022.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, SIA hit a record revenue of S$17.78 billion -- a 133 per cent increase from March 2022’s S$7.62 billion.

The company posted a net profit of S$2.16 billion.

A year earlier, it suffered a loss of S$962 million.

Operating profit hit S$2.69 billion, whereas it suffered a loss of S$610 million a year earlier.

Dividend payout

SIA is looking to pay a total dividend of 38 cents per share for FY2022/23.

This dividend comprises the final dividend of 28 cents per share for FY2022/23, as well as the interim dividend of 10 cents per share paid in December 2022.

Breakdown of other details

Expenditure rose 83.4 per cent to S$15.08 billion, which was attributed to a 138 per cent increase in net fuel costs, as well as a 61.5 per cent increase in non-fuel expenditure, among other factors.

A near 50 per cent increase in fuel prices saw a S$3.02 billion rise in net fuel cost, but was partially offset by higher fuel hedging gains.

Cash and bank balances were up S$2.5 billion year on year to S$16.3 billion.

Six times the volume of passengers

SIA and its low-cost carrier Scoot carried 26.5 million passengers during the past year -- six times the volume a year earlier.

The group’s passenger load factor (PLF) jumped to the highest in its history, from 30.1 per cent to 85.4 per cent.

PLF refers to the percentage of available seats on a flight filled by passengers.

The group’s passenger capacity reached 79 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in March.

SIA achieved a record PLF of 85.8 per cent.

Scoot achieved a PLF of 83.9 per cent.

The PLF is projected to reach an average of around 83 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in the first half of FY2023/24.

The SIA statement added:

At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the group acted swiftly and decisively to shore up liquidity and build its financial resilience.

This strong liquidity position, and the confidence it engendered, enabled the group to take a long term view and make several strategic decisions ahead of the recovery in global air travel.

SIA and Scoot retained most of their talented staff, who were ready to step up when called upon.

A large proportion of the group’s aircraft fleet were kept operational, albeit at low utilisation levels in the early phase of the recovery, ensuring that they were properly maintained and fully functional.

The group built up a strong base network in a deliberate and calibrated manner, ensuring that SIA and Scoot were in position to ramp up ahead of any return in passenger traffic.

Top photo via Unsplash

Motorcycles can now park at JB Sentral Building near CIQ complex, says Johor chief minister

Taking things into his own hands once again.

May 17, 2023, 11:05 AM

M'sia set to decriminalise possession & use of drugs to focus on rehabilitation, reduce prison overcrowding

Drug abusers who possess or small amounts of drugs will be sent for rehabilitation instead.

May 17, 2023, 10:56 AM

Liverpool to face Leicester City & Bayern Munich at S'pore National Stadium in Jul. & Aug. 2023

Game on.

May 17, 2023, 10:28 AM

Lawrence Wong in Beijing for final leg of China trip, meets with Premier Li Qiang & other senior leaders

Singapore was recently upgraded to an All-Round High-Quality  Future-Orientated Partnership with China.

May 17, 2023, 10:02 AM

Protected Area & Protected Place signs updated, to be implemented in S'pore over 5 years

The updated design is more representative of the posture of guards on duty today.

May 17, 2023, 02:35 AM

2 cars, 1 motorcycle impounded for providing illegal carpooling, motorcycle pooling services in S'pore

Carpooling via Telegram chat groups is illegal and unregulated.

May 17, 2023, 01:01 AM

S'pore police warn of new phishing scam involving fake ScamShield app

Scammers pose as bank staff trick victims to download the fake app through a download link.

May 16, 2023, 11:54 PM

'The Glory' actor Lee Do Hyun spotted at Sentosa 2 days after he was in Tampines for event

Lots of celebs in town.

May 16, 2023, 09:15 PM

S'pore punters shown '9250' as 1st & 3rd prize 4D number on unofficial lottery results app. It was wrong.

A spokesperson for the app stated that a staff had keyed in the winning numbers incorrectly.

May 16, 2023, 08:47 PM

China sends to Ukraine its former ambassador to Russia to discuss 'political settlement'

China's special envoy is a Russia specialist, having spent of much of his career in Russia and the USSR.

May 16, 2023, 07:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.