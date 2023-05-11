Back

Sengkang-Punggol LRT to have 25 new 2-car trains from 2024

More trains.

Joshua Lee | May 11, 2023, 02:04 PM

Events

If you commute on the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines, then you might be excited to know that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has procured another eight new two-car trains, bringing the total number of new LRT trains to 25.

The contract for the eight new trains is valued at around S$87 million.

The manufacturer is Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The eight new trains will replace half of the existing fleet of two-car models.

Contract for initial 17 new trains awarded in February 2022

The contract for the initial order of 17 two-car trains was awarded to a consortium that comprised Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific.

That contract was worth S$439 million.

These 17 trains will replace the current one-car models.

The new trains will arrive progressively from 2024. Once all the new trains arrive, the Sengkang-Punggol LRT will have a fleet of 33 two-car trains, according to The Straits Times.

A bigger fleet would cater to a higher demand on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT post-pandemic.

In 2022, SBS Transit reported a 26.6 per cent increase in average daily ridership to 135,675 passenger trips each day.

Top image by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. 

15-storey-high gondola tips over & goes nearly vertical at Boon Lay HDB, 2 workers taken to hospital

The structure from which the gondola appeared to be suspended from had collapsed.

May 11, 2023, 01:50 PM

Check if you're getting up to S$400 cost-of-living payment from S'pore govt in June 2023

Money, money, money.

May 11, 2023, 11:46 AM

Man, 20, steals 30 cans of milk powder to pay for driving licence, mahjong sessions

He only stole Enfamil Pro A+ milk powder because it could fetch a higher price.

May 11, 2023, 11:04 AM

Porto Novo Café in Rochor suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed until May 23, 2023.

May 11, 2023, 11:02 AM

S'porean man, 33, buys old house in Japan for S$30,000 & remakes it into a guesthouse

Very ikigai.

May 11, 2023, 09:33 AM

Purchases by foreigners of private residential properties 'relatively low', 4% average over past 3 years: Alvin Tan

He also pointed out that the inflow of foreign funds do not contribute to inflation in Singapore.

May 10, 2023, 10:34 PM

93% of free recycling boxes distributed, shows public's 'strong & positive response': Baey Yam Keng

He said that the number of boxes distributed was close to the number they estimated was required for the campaign.

May 10, 2023, 07:05 PM

Minibus driver arrested for careless driving, elderly woman conveyed unconscious to hospital

The driver allegedly dozed off while driving, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the electronic gate of the parking lot.

May 10, 2023, 06:32 PM

Why are we so afraid of health check-ups? Doctor debunks possible concerns for S’porean mums.

Some information to out-gift every other gift this Mother’s Day.

May 10, 2023, 06:30 PM

Individual SAF servicemen have 7 sq m of sleeping & resting space, on top of shared living facilities: Heng Chee How

Heng added that "the facilities are adequate and comfortable" and benchmarked to guidelines.

May 10, 2023, 05:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.