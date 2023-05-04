Back

Self-radicalised S'porean, 20, who planned to stab Jews at a synagogue, released on restriction order

He will be assisted by the Internal Security Department and the Religious Rehabilitation Group in his reintegration into society.

Ruth Chai | May 04, 2023, 06:48 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 20-year-old self-radicalised Singaporean, who was detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in March 2021 for making plans to attack Jews with a knife, was released on a restriction order in March 2023, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Wednesday (May 3).

Amirull bin Ali, who was a full-time national serviceman (NSF) at that time, had been influenced by the Israel-Palestine conflict, and planned to carry out a violent attack on Jewish members of the Maghain Aboth Synagogue at Waterloo Street.

He had also planned to travel to Gaza in the Palestinian territories to join the military wing of Hamas and fight against Israel.

Made "good progress" with rehabilitation: ISD

The ISD said Amirull underwent religious counselling and was regularly engaged by ISD officers and a psychologist.

ISD said: "Through the interactions, he has come to understand that while one may sympathise with the plight of people caught in the crosshairs of a conflict such as that between Israel and Palestine, we should never resort to or advocate violence as a solution."

The department added that the psychological counselling sessions helped Amirull to strengthen his critical thinking and emotion regulation skills, reducing his susceptibility to radical influences.

They pointed out that Amirull's inability to critically evaluate information, which he came across on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and his tendency to overreact emotionally to the plight of oppressed Muslims, had contributed to his initial radicalisation.

Amirull was also given access to educational and self-improvement materials such as videos and articles, and would discuss his learning with a psychologist, the ISD said.

Through continued efforts, the ISD explained that Amirull had "developed a clearer positive identity and acquired practical skills such as goal setting".

In addition, a Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG) volunteer provided Amirull with weekly English lessons to facilitate his plans to pursue further studies.

According to the department, Amirull has "responded well" to his rehabilitation with the extensive support of the RRG and his family, who visited him weekly during his detention and was a source of constant encouragement.

Amirull was released on a restriction order in March 2023 and the ISD will continue to work with RRG and the Inter-Agency Aftercare Group to ease his reintegration into society.

Top photo via Google Maps

S’porean teacher refuses to move out of Bukit Timah rented landed house for 1.5 years, judge orders him to pay double rent

He claimed that the landlord, a Turkish Airways pilot, hid the fact that he had lost his PR status and had no permission to rent out the house.

May 05, 2023, 11:06 AM

1-for-1 afternoon tea at The Marmalade Pantry's new outlet at Anchorpoint from May 7 to 31, 2023

There will also be free gifts with a minimum spend.

May 05, 2023, 10:50 AM

S'pore man, 62, fined S$27,600 for illegally hawking roasted chestnuts 19 times over close to 4 years

Public health risk.

May 05, 2023, 01:18 AM

Wang Weiliang aka Lobang from 'Ah Boys to Men' opens music school

Another perk of having so much lobang.

May 04, 2023, 10:52 PM

MOS Burger S'pore selling cheese burger & chilli dog instant noodles at S$3.50 each

Also available at selected 7-Eleven stores.

May 04, 2023, 08:07 PM

POV: After dating for 5 years, we finally got married. Why do we still need to date?

And how is dating after marriage different?

May 04, 2023, 06:12 PM

COE premium for motorcycles drop 59% to S$5,002 under new measures

New measures racing in.

May 04, 2023, 06:09 PM

S$1 to RM3.41: S'pore dollar strengthens against M'sia ringgit again on May 1 & 2

The rate is currently S$1 to RM3.35.

May 04, 2023, 05:48 PM

Lionel Messi leaving PSG, reportedly in talks for S$534 million-per-year contract with Saudi Arabian club

That's a lot of money.

May 04, 2023, 05:23 PM

'Gangster' monk quarrels with deceased's family at funeral, allegedly throws fists & chairs

They allegedly quarrelled about whether a speaker used for religious rites could be moved into the family's apartment.

May 04, 2023, 05:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.