Self-radicalised S'porean, 20, who planned to stab Jews at a synagogue, released on restriction order

A 20-year-old self-radicalised Singaporean, who was detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in March 2021 for making plans to attack Jews with a knife, was released on a restriction order in March 2023, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Wednesday (May 3).

Amirull bin Ali, who was a full-time national serviceman (NSF) at that time, had been influenced by the Israel-Palestine conflict, and planned to carry out a violent attack on Jewish members of the Maghain Aboth Synagogue at Waterloo Street.

He had also planned to travel to Gaza in the Palestinian territories to join the military wing of Hamas and fight against Israel.

Made "good progress" with rehabilitation: ISD

The ISD said Amirull underwent religious counselling and was regularly engaged by ISD officers and a psychologist.

ISD said: "Through the interactions, he has come to understand that while one may sympathise with the plight of people caught in the crosshairs of a conflict such as that between Israel and Palestine, we should never resort to or advocate violence as a solution."

The department added that the psychological counselling sessions helped Amirull to strengthen his critical thinking and emotion regulation skills, reducing his susceptibility to radical influences.

They pointed out that Amirull's inability to critically evaluate information, which he came across on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and his tendency to overreact emotionally to the plight of oppressed Muslims, had contributed to his initial radicalisation.

Amirull was also given access to educational and self-improvement materials such as videos and articles, and would discuss his learning with a psychologist, the ISD said.

Through continued efforts, the ISD explained that Amirull had "developed a clearer positive identity and acquired practical skills such as goal setting".

In addition, a Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG) volunteer provided Amirull with weekly English lessons to facilitate his plans to pursue further studies.

According to the department, Amirull has "responded well" to his rehabilitation with the extensive support of the RRG and his family, who visited him weekly during his detention and was a source of constant encouragement.

Amirull was released on a restriction order in March 2023 and the ISD will continue to work with RRG and the Inter-Agency Aftercare Group to ease his reintegration into society.

Top photo via Google Maps