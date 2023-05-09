Back

Abuse against security officers on the rise, average cases increased to 23 per month in early 2023: Shanmugam

Shanmugam noted that security officers are now more aware of the protections afforded to them and they will have both the protection of the law and the fullest support of the industry.

Hannah Martens | May 09, 2023, 12:41 PM

Events

Cases of abuse and harassment against security officers have increased from around 13 reported cases a month between 2018 and 2021 to about 23 in the first four months of 2023.

Minister of Home Affairs K Shanmugam revealed the numbers in his written reply to Radin Mas MP Melvin Yong’s request for statistics of abuse cases against security officers in recent months and whether the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) intends to send a strong message that abuse of security officers is unacceptable.

Higher awareness among security officers

Shanmugam emphasised that MHA takes a very serious view of the abuse and harassment of security officers, and that is why they amended the Private Security Industry Act (PSIA) in October 2021 to enhance protections for security officers.

He noted that the amendments have been in force since May 2022, and the average number of reported cases has increased in recent months.

“Anecdotally, there is higher awareness among security officers of the protections afforded to them. This has encouraged the officers, their employers and the Union of Security Employees to come forward to report incidents of abuse or harassment,” Shanmugam explained.

Abuse and harassment of security officers will not be condoned

He highlighted that harassment and abuse against security officers will continue to be treated seriously, and the police will investigate egregious cases.

Shanmugam assured that the Ministry of Home Affairs would work with their tripartite partners to reinforce the message that security should be treated with respect and that the abuse of security officers will not be condoned.

"Perpetrators must know that security officers have both the protection of the law and the fullest support of the industry," he added.

Top photos via Unsplash and Shanmugam/Facebook

