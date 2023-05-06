Security guard in China faces paralysis after saving girl who jumped off building, gets criticised by girl's family

A security guard in Jilin, China, has been blamed for rescuing a girl from jumping off a building, HK01 reported.

Instead of thanking him, the girl's family criticised the 28-year-old security guard for being irresponsible, drawing ire from netizens.

What happened

The incident happened in 2022.

Qu Yan (transliterated) was working as a security guard for a hospital. He received a report that a girl was about to jump off the building from the fourth floor. He immediately rushed to the scene.

He arrived on the ground floor of the hospital, which was crowded with many onlookers.

The girl was sitting on the balcony, and a jumping sheet had yet to be prepared to rescue the girl.

At that point, the girl suddenly jumped down.

Qu Yan rushed forward with his arms outstretched to catch the girl with his bare hands.

He was seriously injured from the impact and lost consciousness.

Sustained multiple fractures, girl's injury less severe

He was lying in the hospital when he woke up.

Qu Yan had multiple fractures all over his body, including arms, cervical spine, and spine. His injuries may lead to paralysis and leave him unable to stand.

The girl who jumped from the building also had a fracture, but her injury was far less severe. She recovered and was discharged from the hospital not long after.

Misfortune continues

Qu Yan's family had called the girl's family hoping she would visit Qu Yan in the hospital, but they were greeted with accusations instead.

In a video uploaded on Chinese video-sharing website bilibili, one of Qu Yan's family members could be seen calling a member of the girl's family.

"What have you done? Our child is like this now," they said. "My child is disabled. If something happens to her, you are also responsible and you have to bear the responsibility for the rest of your life."

Qu Yan's misfortune did not end there.

According to Chinese-language media Oriental Daily, because Qu Yan had no money to pay for his medical expenses, he stopped receiving medication from the hospital.

He was also let go from his job on the grounds that he had not been to work for many days.

The security company he worked for was also unwilling to bear Qu Yan's medical expenses.

Girl's family criticised by netizens

The incident aroused heated discussions among netizens.

Many criticised the girl's family for being ungrateful and cruel.

"There are all kinds of people in the world now, but you still say such things after your child was saved", one netizen said, as quoted by HK01.

Fortunately, many people stepped in to offer financial assistance to Qu Yan and his family after the incident was widely reported.

Qu Yan said that he is grateful to those who provided help, and believes "there are still many good people in this world".

He said he did not regret saving the girl's life.

Top image via 辉哥爱泽言/bilibili.