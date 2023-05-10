SEA Games 2023: S'pore loses to Indonesia, fails to advance to men's badminton team finals

On May 10, Singapore men's badminton team played against Indonesia in the semi-finals.

Badminton superstar Loh Kean Yew went up against Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo from Indonesia during the first singles match in the team event, and eventually lost in a nail-biting finale.

Singles 1

In the scintillating first match, Loh managed to overcome a deficit of four points to best his opponent, winning the first set with a score of 21 - 10.

Then, Dwi Wardoyo stepped up his game, and won the second set with a score of 21 - 7.

The final match was a nail-bitter, with both opponents trading blows as the score climbed slowly.

The tension peaked when both Loh and Dwi Wardoyo reached 21 - 21, and then 22 - 22.

It was Indonesia's Dwi Wardoyo who gained the upper hand and eventual victory, when he reached 24 points first and celebrated with a loud cry as both competitors collapsed to the floor.

Doubles 1

Up next was the duo Loh Kean Hean (Kean Yew's brother) and Hee Yong Kai Terry, up against Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana.

At one point during the match, a shot from Indonesia sent Hee to the ground, where he returned not one but two shots while sitting on the floor. Team Singapore eventually clinched that point.

However, Loh and Hee lost the first set 21 - 15.

The pair fought valiantly during the second set, clawing back to their initial deficit, but lost the second match to Indonesia.

Singles 2

In the next match, Singapore's Jason Teh faced Indonesia's Christian Adinata.

However, Teh started on the wrong foot, conceding 6 - 0 to his opponent.

He fought hard, but lost the first set 21 - 15.

Teh made a comeback during the second set, winning 21 - 12.

Stakes were high during the third set. Teh was lagging behind, but managed to catch his competitor halfway with a score of 7 - 7, before managing to build a lead of 10 - 7.

He then extended his lead and clinched victory, winning 21 - 14.

Doubles 2

Finally, it was Singapore's Nge Joo Jie and Johann Prajoho versus Indonesia's Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan.

Nge and Prajoho took the initial lead in the first set, but were bested by the Indonesian team, losing the set 18 - 21.

They then lost the second set 16 - 21, concluding Singapore's attempt at advancing to the men's team finals.

More experienced players will not play single matches

The Loh brothers, Hee, and Teh will not be participating in the men's singles events, as they will be leaving the SEA Games to participate in the Sudirman Cup held in Suzhou from May 14 to May 21.

The Singapore Badminton Association will field younger players in their stead for the individual events from May 12 to May 16.

The players include Joel Koh and Marcus Tan, who will play in the men's singles, and previously mentioned Prajogo and Nge, who will play in the men's doubles.

