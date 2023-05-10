Back

SEA Games 2023: S'pore loses to Indonesia, fails to advance to men's badminton team finals

Loh Kean Yew was beaten by Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo.

Ruth Chai | May 10, 2023, 05:55 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On May 10, Singapore men's badminton team played against Indonesia in the semi-finals.

Badminton superstar Loh Kean Yew went up against Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo from Indonesia during the first singles match in the team event, and eventually lost in a nail-biting finale.

Singles 1

In the scintillating first match, Loh managed to overcome a deficit of four points to best his opponent, winning the first set with a score of 21 - 10.

Then, Dwi Wardoyo stepped up his game, and won the second set with a score of 21 - 7.

The final match was a nail-bitter, with both opponents trading blows as the score climbed slowly.

The tension peaked when both Loh and Dwi Wardoyo reached 21 - 21, and then 22 - 22.

It was Indonesia's Dwi Wardoyo who gained the upper hand and eventual victory, when he reached 24 points first and celebrated with a loud cry as both competitors collapsed to the floor.

Doubles 1

Up next was the duo Loh Kean Hean (Kean Yew's brother) and Hee Yong Kai Terry, up against Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana.

At one point during the match, a shot from Indonesia sent Hee to the ground, where he returned not one but two shots while sitting on the floor. Team Singapore eventually clinched that point.

However, Loh and Hee lost the first set 21 - 15.

The pair fought valiantly during the second set, clawing back to their initial deficit, but lost the second match to Indonesia.

Singles 2

In the next match, Singapore's Jason Teh faced Indonesia's Christian Adinata.

However, Teh started on the wrong foot, conceding 6 - 0 to his opponent.

He fought hard, but lost the first set 21 - 15.

Teh made a comeback during the second set, winning 21 - 12.

Stakes were high during the third set. Teh was lagging behind, but managed to catch his competitor halfway with a score of 7 - 7, before managing to build a lead of 10 - 7.

He then extended his lead and clinched victory, winning 21 - 14.

Doubles 2

Finally, it was Singapore's Nge Joo Jie and Johann Prajoho versus Indonesia's Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan.

Nge and Prajoho took the initial lead in the first set, but were bested by the Indonesian team, losing the set 18 - 21.

They then lost the second set 16 - 21, concluding Singapore's attempt at advancing to the men's team finals.

More experienced players will not play single matches

The Loh brothers, Hee, and Teh will not be participating in the men's singles events, as they will be leaving the SEA Games to participate in the Sudirman Cup held in Suzhou from May 14 to May 21.

The Singapore Badminton Association will field younger players in their stead for the individual events from May 12 to May 16.

The players include Joel Koh and Marcus Tan, who will play in the men's singles, and previously mentioned Prajogo and Nge, who will play in the men's doubles.

Top photo via VTV Thể Thao/Youtube

93% of free recycling boxes distributed, shows public's 'strong & positive response': Baey Yam Keng

He said that the number of boxes distributed was close to the number they estimated was required for the campaign.

May 10, 2023, 07:05 PM

Minibus driver arrested for careless driving, elderly woman conveyed unconscious to hospital

The driver allegedly dozed off while driving, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the electronic gate of the parking lot.

May 10, 2023, 06:32 PM

Why are we so afraid of health check-ups? Doctor debunks possible concerns for S’porean mums.

Some information to out-gift every other gift this Mother’s Day.

May 10, 2023, 06:30 PM

Individual SAF servicemen have 7 sq m of sleeping & resting space, on top of shared living facilities: Heng Chee How

Heng added that "the facilities are adequate and comfortable" and benchmarked to guidelines.

May 10, 2023, 05:56 PM

IMHO: S’poreans should hang out with their colleagues outside of work. Here’s why.

Do you regard your colleagues as friends?

May 10, 2023, 05:45 PM

Dog in Japan saves heart attack victim with its barking, gets certificate

Good doggo.

May 10, 2023, 05:40 PM

Indonesian drivers help students cross muddy roads so they can get to school clean

The muddy road had stopped traffic.

May 10, 2023, 05:23 PM

Golden Retriever suffers broken leg after being hit by car along Sims Ave, owner appeals for information

It was allegedly a hit-and-run.

May 10, 2023, 04:45 PM

Indranee Rajah pays tribute to late Tamil translator who worked in Parliament for over 30 years

RIP.

May 10, 2023, 03:43 PM

65-year-old woman pays S$65 for dentures but receives toy teeth instead

She was unable to contact the seller afterwards.

May 10, 2023, 03:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.