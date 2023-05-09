Back

S'pore breaks SEA Games & national record after bagging gold in men's swimming 4x100m medley relay race

Well done.

Syahindah Ishak | May 09, 2023, 01:33 PM

Events

Singaporean swimmers Quah Zheng Wen, Nicholas Mahabir, Teong Tzen Wei and Jonathan Tan have made history.

Breaking records

The quartet clinched the gold medal in the men's 4x100m medley relay race at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia on Monday (May 8) night.

With a winning time of 3:37.45, the team broke both the SEA Games and national record.

Took the lead from the start

Quah started off the race strong with the backstroke and gave Singapore an early lead.

Mahabir then took over with the breaststroke. He managed to extend Singapore's lead, before handing over the race to Teong.

With the butterfly stroke, Teong powered through the pool to hold on to Singapore's lead.

Tan subsequently wrapped up the entire race with the freestyle.

Here's the full race:

Thailand finished the race second, securing their silver medal, while Indonesia bagged the bronze medal.

Screenshot via Mediacorp/YouTube.

What's next?

Quah and Teong will be competing in the men's 100m butterfly finals on Tuesday (May 9) night.

Top image by Andy Chua/SNOC via Singapore Swimming Association/FB.

