SBS Transit bus captain who surprised girl with candy has been driving for 12 years

Kindness that makes our commutees a little better.

Joshua Lee | May 03, 2023, 03:06 PM

In April 2023, a commuter complimented an SBS Transit bus captain who went the extra mile for her daughter by handing out candy to the commuter.

That bus captain is 58-year-old Tan Bee Kuan.

Speaking to Mothership, Tan said she has been a bus captain for 12 years now.

"After I gave birth in 2007, I couldn't go back to my previous job which was more labour intensive," she said in Mandarin.

"People told me that I should not do a lot of heavy lifting after giving birth."

Her previous job required her to drive, so Tan felt that becoming a bus driver was a fitting career transition.

So, she started driving with SBS Transit in 2011.

Responding to being commended by the commuter, Beatriz Garrote Velasco, Tan said she was particularly touched by Velasco's daughter who would greet her and give her a goodbye wave each time she boarded and alighted from the bus.

This gesture, while minor, was refreshing, considering that most commuters prefer to go about their commute without drawing unnecessary attention to themselves.

It prompted Tan to buy the girl a small pack of candy, which she paid for out of her own pocket.

The bus captain said she did not expect anything in return, and so when Velasco's daughter presented her with a piece of craft that she made, it was a pleasant surprise.

"It was a little tortoise! I can send you a photo of it!" Tan said excitedly.

Buying candy for commuters is not something that Tan does often, but she has been showing her concern for her passengers -- many of whom are seniors -- in other ways.

For instance, Tan said one of her regular passengers appears to be a stroke survivor.

In response to this passenger, Tan would always make sure to adjust the height of the bus floor to match the bus stop curb -- the height of the bus floor on its left side, where the doors are, can be adjusted for this purpose -- so that they will find it easier to board and disembark her bus.

According to SBS Transit, all of its frontline staff, including bus captains, undergo inclusivity training at the Enabling Village to experience what commuting with a disability -- such as boarding public transport with a crutch or in a wheelchair -- is like.

Through the training, they learn how to manage and help passengers with disabilities on their commutes.

"I just want to say 'Thank you' to [Velasco] for commending me," said Tan, who added that she has prepared another packet of candy for the girl.

The next time you take bus number 105, keep a look out for Tan.

Who knows, maybe you might receive some candy too.

Top images courtesy of Mdm Tan, Beatriz Garrote Velasco

