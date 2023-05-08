Back

Sanity Coffee Bar closing for good on June 25, after 4 years in Esplanade

:(

Russell Ang | May 08, 2023, 12:02 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

We'll have one less coffee joint in Singapore very soon.

Sanity Coffee Bar, which is tucked away in an unassuming corner of the Esplanade Mall, will be closing for good on June 25.

Last day of operations on June 25

Café owner Chen Diya made the announcement through an Instagram post on May 7.

She and Carrie Yeo make up Singaporean Mandopop duo The Freshman.

Chen wrote:

"Though I am looking forward to taking a good break and spending some quality time with family and friends, it’s such a bitter-sweet feeling, knowing that #unit0219 has also been the choice destination for so many catch-ups and epic conversations/memories. I will miss it all very very much."

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanity Coffee Bar (@sanitycoffeebar)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by carrie thefreshman (@carrieyeo)

Menu

Sanity Coffee Bar's menu features espresso-based coffee and seasonal savouries.

Crowd favourites include its signature Dark Matter (S$8) a caramelised drink mixed with a savoury rich dark soy.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanity Coffee Bar (@sanitycoffeebar)

One can also dig into their grilled sandwiches like the MrLorbak Toastie (S$14), which consists of traditionally stewed pork belly with shredded pickles.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanity Coffee Bar (@sanitycoffeebar)

For those still keen on visiting the establishment before it's too late, here are the details:

Address: 8 Raffles Ave, #02-19 Esplanade Mall, Singapore 039802

Opening hours: 

  • Wednesdays to Fridays, 9:30pm to 5pm

  • Saturdays, 11am to 5:30pm

  • Sundays, 11am to 5pm

(Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays)

Top photos from Sanity Coffee Bar's Instagram

Woman on PMA delivering food in Bukit Batok hits boy, 2, speeds off without apology

Following the accident, the father of the boy wishes to raise awareness on errant delivery riders.

May 08, 2023, 11:59 AM

How 51-year-old S’porean mum of 3 switched to career in tech through Generation S’pore

It’s never too late to start a new career.

May 08, 2023, 11:48 AM

S'pore Pools branches to close for half day on May 9 for staff to volunteer at community event

Online account services will not be affected.

May 08, 2023, 11:13 AM

40 residents evacuated due to Pasir Ris 2nd floor HDB flat kitchen fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

May 08, 2023, 10:50 AM

Jack Neo making 'I Not Stupid 3', online casting auditions begin May 8

21 years after the first one was released.

May 08, 2023, 10:25 AM

Terry Xu, The Online Citizen Asia slapped with new POFMA correction directions

New posts have been put up regarding a May 2021 incident involving an elderly woman and the police in Yishun.

May 08, 2023, 08:41 AM

S'pore women's artistic silat team wins gold medal at 32nd SEA Games, first-ever for team

You go, girls!

May 07, 2023, 08:36 PM

Man finds live cockroach in roast meat rice from Pasir Ris stall, company investigating

The customer said while this was not his first time buying from the stall, it will sadly be his last.

May 07, 2023, 07:06 PM

S'pore GrabUnlimited user does 'experiment' to show he paid higher delivery fees, Grab VP says it was due to surge pricing

Screenshots showed that the orders were placed one minute apart.

May 07, 2023, 06:45 PM

S'pore man asks ChatGPT for Toto numbers, wins S$40

Cha-ching.

May 07, 2023, 06:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.