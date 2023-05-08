Sanity Coffee Bar closing for good on June 25, after 4 years in Esplanade

We'll have one less coffee joint in Singapore very soon.

Sanity Coffee Bar, which is tucked away in an unassuming corner of the Esplanade Mall, will be closing for good on June 25.

Last day of operations on June 25

Café owner Chen Diya made the announcement through an Instagram post on May 7.

She and Carrie Yeo make up Singaporean Mandopop duo The Freshman.

Chen wrote:

"Though I am looking forward to taking a good break and spending some quality time with family and friends, it’s such a bitter-sweet feeling, knowing that #unit0219 has also been the choice destination for so many catch-ups and epic conversations/memories. I will miss it all very very much."

Menu

Sanity Coffee Bar's menu features espresso-based coffee and seasonal savouries.

Crowd favourites include its signature Dark Matter (S$8) a caramelised drink mixed with a savoury rich dark soy.

One can also dig into their grilled sandwiches like the MrLorbak Toastie (S$14), which consists of traditionally stewed pork belly with shredded pickles.

For those still keen on visiting the establishment before it's too late, here are the details:

Address: 8 Raffles Ave, #02-19 Esplanade Mall, Singapore 039802

Opening hours:

Wednesdays to Fridays, 9:30pm to 5pm

Saturdays, 11am to 5:30pm

Sundays, 11am to 5pm

(Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays)

Top photos from Sanity Coffee Bar's Instagram