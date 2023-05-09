Sam Smith performing at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Oct. 24, 2023

English singer-songwriter Sam Smith will return to Singapore this year.

In social media posts on May 8, it was announced that the 30-year-old Grammy Award-winner will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct. 24, 2023, as part of the "Gloria" tour.

Prior to the Singapore concert, Smith will be performing in other Asian cities, such as Bangkok, Hong Kong, Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, and Manila.

Ticketing details have yet to be announced.

The last time Smith performed in Singapore was in 2018.

The singer serenaded 8,500 fans at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with classic hits like "Stay With Me", "Lay Me Down", and "I'm Not The Only One".

