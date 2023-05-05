Toa Payoh hawker sells no-frills salmon belly miso soup for S$4.80

Located in the food court beneath Toa Payoh Bus Interchange is an unassuming hawker stall that offers very value-for-money nosh.

The stall is called Sushilicious.

It offers no-frills miso soup with generous servings of salmon. The Salmon Fish Head Soup (S$4.80) is quite popular:

If fish head is not your thing, the stall also offers Salmon Meat Miso Soup (S$5.80) and Salmon Belly Miso Soup (S$4.80).

It's not an excessively fancy dish, but the serving of fish is good value. It's great that Sushilicious does not overcook its fish, so that it's tender and goes well with the soup.

The dish hits the spot if you're looking for some cheap fare that is also filling and tasty.

Sushilicious also sells other items like sushi, sushi rolls and onigiri, according to its menu. But whenever we visited at dinner time, these items were usually sold out.

If you're interested to check out Sushilicious, it's located at the food court underneath Toa Payoh Bus Interchange.

Top images: Joshua Lee.