Right-side PIE exit to be moved to the left from May 28, 2023 at 5am

The right-side exit that stumps new drivers.

Belmont Lay | May 15, 2023, 02:31 AM

Events

The Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) Exit 26A will be relocated from the right to the left side of the expressway from Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 5am, the Land Transport Authority announced.

The current PIE Exit 26A -- west bound towards Tuas -- is located on the right side and vehicles must keep to the right-most lane to exit, which is unlike other expressway exits that are on the left.

The new PIE Exit 26A comprises the new Rifle Range underpass, which runs under the west-bound PIE.

With the new exit on the left, motorists will be able to exit the PIE more smoothly and continue their travel towards Dunearn Road/ Clementi Road and Upper Bukit Timah Road, LTA said.

via LTA

There is no change in travelling direction after exiting.

Following the opening of the new exit, the previous PIE Exit 26A will be removed.

LTA will also realign the existing Hua Guan Avenue and progressively reinstate it into a standard dual one-lane road.

How the new exit was constructed

To construct the left exit, works were carried out in phases with diversions undertaken to minimise disruptions to the traffic on PIE and ensure safety of motorists and workers, LTA said.

Engineering challenges encountered include having to contend with a unique terrain with shallow rock outcrops and working within a narrow working corridor beside a “live” expressway.

Controlled rock blasting was carried out in stages to remove the granite rock outcrop, LTA explained.

This phase had been carefully calibrated due to the proximity of the site to residential developments and the PIE.

Covid-19 and the resulting manpower crunch also posed additional challenges to the project, LTA added.

In the coming weeks, informational and directional traffic signs will be put out to inform and guide motorists of the relocation.

All photos via LTA

