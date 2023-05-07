Back

Ramen Dining Keisuke Tokyo permanently closes RWS & Suntec City outlets

The ramen chain is relocating to Capitol Singapore soon.

Fasiha Nazren | May 07, 2023, 11:16 AM

Events

Ramen chain Ramen Dining Keisuke Tokyo announced the closure of two of its outlets at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) and Suntec City.

RWS outlet closing permanently

The RWS outlet permanently closed on May 7, 2023.

The eatery explained that this outlet, along with other establishments in the area, closed due to "the expansion of tourist offerings in RWS".

Meanwhile, the Suntec City outlet ceased operations on Apr. 30.

Shifting to Capitol Singapore

According to an Instagram post, Ramen Dining Keisuke Tokyo said it will be shifting to a basement unit at Capitol Singapore.

It is unclear, however, when the new outlet will open.

In the post, the ramen chain also thanked its customers for their support.

"Thank you for being with us and for loving our ramen. We look forward to serving you soon in our new outlet!"

