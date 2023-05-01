Queue for Istana open house extends 1km long to Plaza Singapura

The Istana open house is back for Labour Day, and more popular than ever.

Videos on TikTok show queues snaking all the way across Dhoby Ghaut to Plaza Singapura.

According to Google Maps, that's a solid kilometre in length.

Wow.

Braving the heat

Despite the heat, the tenacious visitors appeared prepared to queue and were appropriately armed with hats and umbrellas.

The queue also was "orderly" despite its length, one user reported.

But it may not have been as bad as it looked.

Another TikTok user shared that she got in within 30 minutes and that "the sun was the worst part".

Others pointed out that the queue might have been that long as the Istana is a tourist attraction and open only five times a year.

Furthermore, the Istana was closed to the public for a period due to Covid-19. Open houses only resumed in 2021.

The Istana will also be undergoing "major restoration works" from early next year, meaning that this might be one of the last opportunities for members of the public to see the historic building in its current state.

Fun and games

According to the Istana's website, visitors can partake in the plethora of activities scheduled for the open house, from dance and musical performances, to booths offering balloon sculpting, candle-making, and henna painting.

Tours of the building and grounds are also available.

Top photo via igotnorules/TikTok and Singapore Tourism Board