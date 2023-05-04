250 pax & counting: 6:21am queue for China visa at Robinson Road extends around building

A man in Singapore showed up at the China Visa Application Center along Robinson Road to apply for a Chinese visa at 3am -- to find that he was the 105th person in the queue on Wednesday morning, May 3.

The man told Stomp that he arrived at 3am, but the queue had already formed at 6pm the day before.

At 6.21am, the queue situation was filmed by a TikToker:

There were about 250 people in the queue by the time the TikToker rounded the corner of the building, only to reveal more waiting in line in the back alley.

Those in the queue brought along their own mats and portable chairs as they appeared prepared for a long wait.

Since March 15, the Chinese Embassy in Singapore had resumed issuing all types of visas to foreigners.

China previously suspended issuing visas to foreigners in March 2020.

However, the 15-day, visa-free facility for Singaporeans travelling to China remains suspended.

But those with valid visas issued before March 28, 2020 will be allowed to enter China.

Other visitors allowed into China include tourist groups from the Asean regional grouping, who can enter Guilin in Guangxi without a visa.

Visa-free travel to Hainan island and arrival in cruise ships to Shanghai will also be resumed under the updated policy.

