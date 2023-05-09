Quah siblings, Teong Tzen Wei sweep gold & silver medals in 100m butterfly finals at SEA Games

Singapore dominated the 32nd SEA Games aquatic arena by clinching two 1-2 finishes in the men's 100m butterfly finals and women's 100m butterfly finals this evening (May 9).

For the men's 100m, Quah Zheng Wen took home the gold medal while Teong Tzen Wei took silver.

For the women's 100m, the Quah sisters, Jing Wen and Ting Wen achieved gold and silver respectively.

Men's 100m butterfly

Quah Zheng Wen, who was in lane four, dove through the water to overtake Teong to clinch the gold medal with a timing of 52:04 seconds.

This is Quah's 30th SEA Games medal, and 48th medal in total.

Teong Tzen Wei came in second in lane one, touching the wall with a timing of 52:60 seconds.

Their timings qualified them for the World Aquatics "B" cut and the Asian Games "A" cut.

Women's 100m butterfly

While the event wasn't livestreamed, Quah Jing Wen finished first in the 100m when she touched the wall with a timing of 59:02 seconds.

Quah Ting Wen tailed her sister closely by finishing with a time of 59:51 seconds.

Yesterday (May 8), Quah Ting Wen clinched gold in the women's 100m freestyle, defending her title with a timing of 55:83 seconds.

