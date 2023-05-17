Back

Protected Area & Protected Place signs updated, to be implemented in S'pore over 5 years

The updated design is more representative of the posture of guards on duty today.

Belmont Lay | May 17, 2023, 02:35 AM

Events

The Singapore police are updating the design of the Protected Area and Protected Place signs following a review.

The updated signs will be implemented over the next five years, from May 15, 2023 to May 14, 2028.

During this transition period, members of the public may come across either the current or updated signs at protected areas and protected places.

Protected Area sign (Current)

Protected Place sign (Current)

Protected Area sign (Updated)

Protected Place sign (Updated)

Updated design more representative of guards on duty

The current design of the Protected Area and Protected Place signs dates back to 1998 under the repealed Protected Areas and Protected Places Act.

It is timely to refresh the signs, the police said.

The updated design depicts an armed guard at attention position, and is more representative of the posture of guards on duty at the Protected Area and Protected Place today, the police explained.

The updated sign will continue to act as a warning that force may be used against unauthorised persons.

Persons who intrude into Protected Areas and Protected Places may also be referred to the police for investigations.

What are Protected Areas/ Protected Places?

Under the Infrastructure Protection Act, sensitive installations, such as military camps and immigration checkpoints are declared as Protected Areas/ Protected Places.

Protected Areas/ Protected Places are installations that could require entry, movement and conduct of persons to be controlled for security reasons.

The Infrastructure Protection Act gives the authorities of Protected Areas/ Protected Places and their guards the powers to protect their premises.

This includes powers to control entry and movement, conduct search of persons and property, remove persons and property, and arrest and/ or stop persons by force, including through the use of arms if necessary.

Authorities of Protected Areas/ Protected Places are required to display signs at the perimeter to indicate their boundaries and warn members of the public about the possible consequences of unauthorised entry into these premises.

Protected Areas/ Protected Places are places where special measures are needed to control the movement and conduct of persons for public safety and security reasons.

These areas are declared by the Minister for Home Affairs, upon the successful application by the owner.

All photos via Singapore Police Force

