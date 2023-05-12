Public trust in police is important says Shanmugam, as SPF unveils new counter drones, vehicles & community initiatives

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) unveiled its latest initiatives and capabilities in the Police Workplan Seminar Exhibition 2023 on May 12, 2023.

The initiatives unveiled focused on three main aspects — enhancing the police’s response to public order and public security incidents, augmenting frontline policing and enhancing service delivery and community engagement.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam delivered a speech at the seminar and emphasised that it is important to have high public trust in the police.

The Tactical Strike Vehicle

To enhance the police’s response to public order and public security incidents, the Tactical Strike Vehicle (TSV) is the latest addition to the Special Operations Command's arsenal of tactical vehicles.

The TSV, jointly developed by SPF and the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), is heavily fortified with a protective mesh and an armoured body and can "swiftly punch through the heart of public security incidents" to neutralise threats.

It also has a public announcement system, flood lights, and sensemaking cameras.

Counter Drone System

The SPF and HTX have also jointly developed a counter-drone system to enhance the police’s capabilities to deal with threats from the sky.

Drones threaten public safety and security as they can bypass traditional security measures set up to protect a major event.

SPF explained that the counter-drone system can detect unauthorised drones in the vicinity and get visuals of the drone and any payloads they may be carrying.

After identifying the drone, ground forces will stop the drone through methods such as locating the pilot or using handheld jammer guns to incapacitate the drone.

Patrol robots

Police officers will also benefit from technological advancements for their patrols.

The SPF said they have deployed two autonomous patrol robots at Changi Airport Terminal 4 since April 2023 and will progressively deploy more in other areas across Singapore.

The robots not only serve as additional eyes on the ground or project police presence around the clock but also have capabilities that complement the human patrol officers.

The robots can provide multi-directional live video feeds to the operations headquarters, equipment to broadcast audio messages, and thermal imaging cameras.

Automated armoury

Besides robots, the SPF, Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and HTX jointly developed a smart locker system for police officers to withdraw and return their sidearms and tasers automatically.

Armed with RFID and 2FA technology, the Automated Armoury System will ensure improved governance of the armaments and accountability of lapses.

To enhance service delivery and community engagement, the SPF has been moving towards digital platforms, such as the Traffic Police e-Appeals Portal, and interactive service hotlines to increase public accessibility.

Police Centre redesign and community outreach

Neighbourhood Police Centres (NPC) will be redesigned to provide round-the-clock self-service options such as self-help kiosks and found-property dropboxes.

The new Woodleigh NPC will be the first redesigned NPC, serving the new Bidadari estate from July 2023

SPF has also worked with HTX and Ngee Ann Polytechnic to develop a Community Engagement Robot known as Cody (Community Outreach BudDY), which can interact and converse with members of the public in all Singapore’s vernacular languages.

With the increasing prevalence of scams, Police’s Operations Department set up the Scam Public Education Office (SPEO) earlier this year to further the police’s continuing efforts to engage the community on scams.

Singaporean's level of trust in police highest globally

In his speech, Shanmugam highlighted that according to the Institute of Policy Studies World Values Survey 2020, Singaporeans' level of trust in the Police is the highest globally, where 87 per cent of Singaporeans are either confident or very confident in the SPF.

He also pointed out that the 2022 Gallup Global Law and Order report found 93 per cent of Singapore respondents were confident in the Police, and 95 per cent of Singaporeans feel safe walking alone at night.

Shanmugam said it’s not the same case for other developed countries. For example, Gallup found in 2022 that the U.S. public confidence in their Police is just 45 per cent.

He also explained that Singapore had done well to keep the police neutral and away from politics, and the government has done its job to deal with social fault lines to prevent “people versus police” situations seen in other parts of the world.

Shanmugam added that Singapore’s firm stance against gun ownership had kept violence and crime in Singapore down by allowing police officers to respond to situations without the serious fear of getting shot.

He said it’s also important that Singapore has given fair remuneration to police officers, who risk their lives in the line of duty, and at the same time, deal with errant officers firmly.

Vast majority of SPF officers hold themselves to highest standard

Shanmugam also emphasised that the authorities treat allegations of wrongdoings by officers very seriously, because if they don't take action where there are real allegations and concerns, the police will lose trust among the public. If any wrongdoing is uncovered, disciplinary action will be taken.

He pointed out that while SPF investigates all allegations seriously, the percentage of potentially errant officers in the past few years was low at 0.7 per cent of the regular force — only about 78 disciplinary proceedings were initiated in a year.

Shanmugam said this is important as this shows the vast majority of SPF officers hold themselves to the highest standard of conduct.

“Because we have worked on these areas, together with the dedication, hard work and sacrifices of each of our officers, we are in a good position today.“

Watch SPF's video titled “A Future-Ready Force for the Nation” here:

