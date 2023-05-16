Police arrest man, 27, within 3 hours after he allegedly stole cash donations from Eunos mosque

The police have arrested a 27-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking and theft in Eunos.

The police were alerted to a case of housebreaking at a mosque located along 30 Jalan Ismail on May 15, 2023 at about 2:40am.

Cash from the donation boxes was purportedly stolen from the location.

Officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within three hours of the report through ground enquires and with the aid of images from CCTVs.

The man will be charged in court on May 16 with housebreaking and theft.

The offence carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The police said they would like to advise all property owners to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

Secure all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with good quality grilles and closed-shackle padlocks before leaving your premises unattended, even for a short while;

Refrain from keeping large sums of cash and valuables in your premises;

Install a burglar alarm, motion sensor lights and/or CCTVs, to cover the access points into your premises. Ensure that they are tested periodically and are in good working condition.

Top photo via Google Maps