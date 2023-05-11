PM Lee & other leaders enjoy beautiful sunset in Indonesia at the 42nd Asean summit

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, shared a snippet of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other Asean leaders enjoying the beautiful sunset in Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia.

PM Lee is currently in Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, for the 42nd Asean summit.

"Looking forward to see the sunset"

On May 11, Jokowi shared a video of leaders from Asean countries enjoying the sunset in a kapal pinisi on the first day of the 42nd Asean summit.

Kapal pinisi is an Indonesian traditional ship originating from South Sulawesi. It is famous for its grandeur and magnificent appearance with two main masts and seven sails.

Labuan Bajo di NTT adalah salah satu tempat terindah di Indonesia. Para pemimpin negara-negara ASEAN yang hadir di KTT ke-42 ASEAN pun begitu menikmati suasana senja Labuan Bajo dari atas kapal pinisi seusai serangkaian pertemuan di hari pertama, Rabu 10 Mei 2023. pic.twitter.com/MfV6au1VfY — Joko Widodo (@jokowi) May 11, 2023

"Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara is one of the most beautiful places in Indonesia," Jokowi wrote.

"Leaders from Asean countries present in the 42nd Asean summit also enjoyed Labuan Bajo's sunset atmosphere from kapal pinisi after various meetings on the first day, Wednesday May 10 2023."

The video shows PM Lee smiling widely while enjoying the sea breeze. He was accompanied by his wife, Ho Ching.

"Very calm, very smooth, we are looking forward to see the sunset," PM Lee said.

"I've never been to East Nusa Tenggara, this is the first time. I saw the photograph, but being here is better," he added.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he was "refreshed", while Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei can be seen trying out a musical instrument while on board the ship.

City of sunsets

PM Lee arrived in Indonesia on Tuesday (May 9).

He shared an image of the beautiful sunset in Labuan Bajo on his Facebook.

"It is one of Indonesia's many island gems and a 'city of sunsets'," he wrote.

The 42nd Asean Summit commenced on Wednesday (May 10).

"This year's Summit pushes for Asean unity and growth," PM Lee wrote in a Facebook post.

After successfully bracing the worst of the pandemic, Asean must "focus on rebuilding [its] economies and creating more opportunities for [its] people".

PM Lee said Asean must remain united to be effective in its response.

42nd Asean Summit

The 42nd Asean Summit is the first of the two Summits Indonesia will host as the 2023 Asean Chair.

Asean leaders present at the Summit agreed to commit to the development of the Asean community's post-2025 vision.

This includes creating an integrated, peaceful and stable community in Southeast Asia.

The post-2025 vision also resolved to create a people-centred Asean community where people of Southeast Asia "enjoy human rights and fundamental freedoms" and a "higher quality of life".

At the Summit, Asean leaders released a statement urging "the immediate cessation of all forms of violence and the use of force" in Myanmar, following the recent attack on a convoy of the AHA Center and the Asean Monitoring Team in Myanmar.

