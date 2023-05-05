PM Lee hosts Japan PM Kishida to lunch

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on May 5, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The leaders last met in November 2022 during the G20 and Asean meetings.

Kishida previously made an official visit to Singapore in June 2022, during which he also delivered the opening speech to the IISS Shangri La Dialogue, Asia's premier defence summit.

This time, the Japanese prime minister was returning to Japan from his trip to Africa and transiting through Singapore’s Changi Airport.

Excellent bilateral relations

In a Facebook post dated May 5, PM Lee remarked that Singapore shared “excellent ties” with Japan.

Over lunch, PM Lee and Kishida “had a good discussion” on further deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest such as in digitalisation, energy and sustainability, as well as on major and international developments.

Both leaders stressed the importance of upholding a rules-based international order and the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter, said MFA.

In December 2023, Japan is set to host a Commemorative Summit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Asean-Japan relations and PM Lee looked forward to seeing his Japanese counterpart then.

Kishida will be departing Singapore later today (May 5).

Top image via Facebook/Lee Hsien Loong