Pink-themed café selling croffles & pastries opening in Scotts Square on May 13, 2023

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
If you love croffles, pastries and most importantly, all things pink, here's a new café to visit.
Planet Plus, located in Scotts Square, sells home and lifestyle items in a pink-themed store.
The store, which opened in April 2023, announced on Instagram account that its in-store cafe will be having its grand opening on May 13, 2023 at 10:30am.
The café will sell croffles in five flavours:
- Blueberry
- Chocolate
- Caramel
- Cheese
- Apple
There will also be other pastries available:
Planet Plus
Address: 6 Scotts Road, Scotts Square #02-10, Singapore 228209
Opening Hours: 10:30am to 9:30pm, daily
Top photos via @planetplussg/Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.