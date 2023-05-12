Pink-themed café selling croffles & pastries opening in Scotts Square on May 13, 2023

If you love croffles, pastries and most importantly, all things pink, here's a new café to visit.

Planet Plus, located in Scotts Square, sells home and lifestyle items in a pink-themed store.

The store, which opened in April 2023, announced on Instagram account that its in-store cafe will be having its grand opening on May 13, 2023 at 10:30am.

The café will sell croffles in five flavours:

Blueberry

Chocolate

Caramel

Cheese

Apple

There will also be other pastries available:

Planet Plus

Address: 6 Scotts Road, Scotts Square #02-10, Singapore 228209

Opening Hours: 10:30am to 9:30pm, daily

Top photos via @planetplussg/Instagram