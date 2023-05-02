32 penguins carried or ushered out of Jurong Bird Park in crates for 30-min truck ride to new Bird Paradise

A colony of 32 penguins consisting of four species – Gentoo, Humboldt, King and Northern Rockhopper Penguins – successfully made their way to the new Bird Paradise on April 28, 2023, as the great migration from Jurong Bird Park to Bird Paradise nears conclusion.

The penguins from Jurong Bird Park’s Penguin Coast were amongst the last to move.

The move

The veterinary healthcare team conducted physical checks, which included weighing each individual before they entered their customised transport crates.

The larger King Penguins were ushered along as they entered the crates on their own, while the smaller Humboldt, Gentoo and Northern Rockhopper Penguins species were picked up and gently cradled by the keepers who placed them into the compartmentalised crates.

Loaded onto trucks with crates packed with ice

The crates were packed with ice at the bottom to keep them cool before they were loaded into a truck that maintained a temperature -12°C, similar to their old penguin exhibit.

Minimising temperature fluctuation prevents thermal stress and ensures a safe and smooth transition for the penguins.

The truck made the 30-minute journey from Jurong Bird Park to Bird Paradise at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, where the penguins were introduced to the Ocean Network Express Penguin Cove, their new home.

At 3,000 sqm, the habitat is three times the size of the exhibit at Jurong Bird Park and features two saltwater acrylic tanks with a water depth of 7m.

The penguins were released onto level two of Ocean Network Express Penguin Cove at the beach level of the habitat.

Acclimatise to new environment

To encourage them to stay on the beach level to acclimatise to the new environment, temporary barriers were put up and removed on May 2 only after the keepers assessed it was safe to do so.

Some of the more curious penguins have been observed diving and exploring the deepest parts of the tank, a positive indicator that they are adapting to the new space.

Aurora Australis

The new multi-level sub-Antarctic habitat will allow guests to immerse in the world of these marine birds and observe the penguin colony under a domed sky.

The new habitat even comes with its own Southern Lights, or Aurora Australis, which will be projected in the dome.

The lighting in the habitat is also designed to mimic the day and night cycles of the Sub-Antarctic Falkland Islands, which is a key welfare enhancement for the birds, as this allows for their natural biological cycles to follow the seasons in the southern hemisphere.

Feeding sessions

Special feeding devices, concealed within the underwater rockwork, serve to mentally and physically stimulate the penguins.

Thawed frozen fish is propelled from these feeders for the penguins to dive and express their natural hunting behaviours.

Guests can participate in the Penguin Keeper Talk during these feeding sessions.

Nuggets of information about penguin behaviours and anecdotes by the keepers about their favourite penguin personalities will be shared.

Addition of new penguins

In February 2023, eight Gentoo Penguins arrived from a zoo in Europe, making them the latest additions to the penguin family.

This is part of the participation in global population management programmes that allows Bird Paradise to receive penguins from other member zoos aimed at maintaining healthy and genetically diverse populations of animals under human care.

All photos via Mandai Wildlife Group