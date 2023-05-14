Man in M'sia absolutely done with sad strips of butter on Oldtown White Coffee's kaya toast

If you've ever attempted to scrutinise how large the chunks of butter are on your kaya toast, you're definitely not the only one.

One man in Malaysia did so by peeling back the layers of his kaya toast, and was met with a disheartening sight.

Sad

Ernie Chen recently lamented on Facebook about the sad amount of butter he found on his toast.

Photos he posted showed him holding out two slices of toast, on which were two pitifully thin sticks of butter.

Chen complained about what he believed to be the drop in quality of Oldtown's food, and even added the hashtag #oldtownsuck.

Chen told Sin Chew Daily that he ordered kaya toast and soft-boiled eggs, and was shocked when he received his order, as the bread was moist and had a paltry amount of butter on it.

He spoke to two staff members, but they apparently did not understand him. Despite the communication barrier, they ended up preparing another plate of kaya toast for him.

However, the second serving of toast also had a sad amount of butter.

Additionally, he claimed that the outlet provides sushi soy sauce packets for customers to add to their soft boiled eggs.

Sin Chew has reached out to Oldtown, but did not receive a reply as of May 10.

Looks like french fries

Since Chen shared the photos on May 9, his post has garnered a staggering 4,700 shares.

Some users compared the strips of butter to fries.

Others shared similar experiences at Oldtown.

One person commented that the sad amount of butter is a consistent trend.

One user however, highlighted that the butter on the toast he bought at an Ipoh outlet was "still acceptable", and suggested that the specific outlet Chen visited might have been lacking.

Chen responded that the quality of one outlets represents the entire business.

Top photos from Ernie Chen / Facebook