NTUC must 'do more & better' for underserved PMEs, youths: Ng Chee Meng

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) must do more to better serve youths and workers in the Professionals, Managers and Executives (PME) space: two underserved segments of the labour movement, said labour chief Ng Chee Meng in his May Day speech.

This is even as the movement continues to focus on its existing efforts to improve wages and champion vulnerable workers, the NTUC Secretary-General added.

Serving PMEs

For instance, the NTUC has moved "decisively" to level the playing field and improve HR practices, Ng said.

It will also support a nationwide push to get all 12,000 HR practitioners certified to comply with fair employment practices.

"NTUC will keep our ears close to the ground, especially this PME segment, so that we can continue to champion their interests and concerns in the way ahead," Ng explained.

Serving youths

NTUC will also do more to serve youths better, Ng added.

He cited the example of how it launched a youth task force a year ago, and how it has since engaged over 10,000 youths to hear directly from them and find out more about their aspirations, needs, and challenges.

The labour movement also conceptualised the Career Starter Lab to bridge the gap between youths and employers — specifically, to provide the former with quality internships and mentorships, while helping the latter attract and retain young talent.

The initiative is slated to launch by the end of 2023.

NTUC aims to have more than 100 companies on board.

This pilot scheme will be rolled out in partnership with the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) and will ride on an ecosystem supported by SNEF, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, employers, young NTUC, and NTUC's e2i (Employment and Employability Institute), amongst others.

Meeting the needs of all workers

Apart from these two groups, however, NTUC will "do better" for all workers in a fast-changing world, regardless of collar, Ng said.

So far, it has made inroads in various segments of society including freelancers, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the migrant worker population.

Moving forward, the labour movement will continue to build a culture of innovation, developing business strategies and implementing decisively.

This will in turn help to achieve better wages, welfare, and work prospects for all workers, Ng said.

He added:

"We live in a world that is growing increasingly uncertain. Where change is no longer the only constant, and change itself is changing. "NTUC must and will have to continue our work in championing the needs of all our workers across all collars, and address the concerns that keep them up at night."

