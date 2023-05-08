Back

4 teens, 13-17, under investigation after break-in & vandalism at North Spring Primary School in Sengkang

The break-in resulted in "minor vandalism to several areas within the school", an school-issued advisory stated.

Ruth Chai | May 08, 2023, 03:17 PM

A break-in occurred at North Spring Primary School, located in Sengkang, on Wednesday (May 3) night.

Four teenagers, aged between 13 and 17, are assisting with police investigations.

In an advisory sent to parents of North Spring pupils and seen by The Straits Times, the school said that the break-in resulted in "minor vandalism to several areas within the school".

Shin Min Daily News reported that several desks and chairs within the school were overturned.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said they were alerted to a case of criminal trespass and mischief at 1 Rivervale Street at 8:40am on May 4.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

The school's principal, Jacinta Lim, assured pupils and their parents that the school has taken extra steps to ensure the safety of students and staff in the school, and emphasised that they have been working with the police to resolve the case.

Mothership has reached out to the school for further comment.

