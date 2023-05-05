New huge halal street food bazaar next to Tampines MRT to run from May 8-June 6

Are you tired of eating? No way, right?

A massive bazaar will be happening in Tampines from May 8 to June 6, 2023.

This is according to a post by the I Love Tampines Facebook page about happenings in the estate.

Bazaar Lambak is touted by the organisers as the largest halal food festival ever held in Tampines.

Located at the open field beside Tampines MRT station, it will feature halal food, as well as live music and performances.

A post about the types of food served at the bazaar has been put up on Facebook as well.

The bazaar will feature daily busking sessions, as well as booths helmed by celebrities.

