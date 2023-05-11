Back

Najib still has diarrhoea, 1MDB corruption trial postponed again

The new trial date is scheduled on June 21.

Keyla Supharta | May 11, 2023, 05:13 PM

The 1MDB corruption trial has been postponed for the second time this week as former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is still suffering from diarrhoea and dehydration, The Star reported.

The initial date for the trial was May 9 and May 10 but was later postponed to May 11 as Najib previously received two days of medical leave for diarrhoea.

Active diarrhoea

Najib is currently hospitalised in Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) after suffering from stomach ache and diarrhoea since May 8.

HKL's clinical medicine specialist Mohd Fadhli Zil Ikram Karim told presiding judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah that Najib is still suffering from active diarrhoea as of 7.20am on Thursday (May 11).

"When I examined Najib, he complained that he is still having episodes of loose stool which we examined and it was indeed loose in nature. So by this definition, he is still having active diarrhoea," he said, as quoted by The Star.

Fadhli added that while Najib's blood pressure was stable, he was showing signs of a high risk of dehydration.

"We have to keep him in the ward for intravenous saline infusion to rehydrate him and monitor his vital signs,” he added.

They concluded that Najib was unfit to attend his 1MDB trial as his condition required monitoring. They also provided him with one day of medical leave.

The new trial date is scheduled for June 21. Najib stands accused of four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering involving RM2.28 billion (S$677 million) from 1MDB.

