Back

S'pore man chides Woodlands bazaar stall selling pork for employing tudung-wearing staff

MUIS called for Muslim customers to exercise their due diligence.

Matthias Ang | Syahindah Ishak | May 11, 2023, 07:00 PM

Events

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) has issued a statement in response to a video of a man who was seen reprimanding the staff of a night bazaar stall after one of them was seen wearing a tudung while allegedly selling pork.

In response to media queries, according to Stomp, a spokesperson for MUIS said it had paid a visit to the stall in question, MBK Thai Express at Vista Point, in Woodlands, on May 9.

The spokesperson added that no halal claims were made and that the religion of a person preparing the food does not determine its halal status.

"We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate that as Muslims, we are required to exercise due diligence before patronising any eatery.

In the absence of a Halal certificate, do check through the menu and ask the seller on the ingredients used (#CheckAskDecide).

If one is confident of the Halal status, he/she may consume otherwise best to avoid.

We would also like to encourage Muslims to be mindful of our words, even when we are being honest and true. In giving advice, Muslims should be polite and measured in our approach, as it will make others feel more comfortable and possibly make it easier for them to accept advice as taught by our Prophet Muhammad s.a.w."

What was the hullabaloo about?

Earlier on May 9, a Facebook user by the name of Victor Shafeeq Peters uploaded a post with several images of MBK Thai Express, in which he criticised the stall for its misrepresentation.

The person said that by employing a staff who wore a tudung, many Muslims might unknowingly buy from the stall, thinking it has a halal status, even though it has pork listed on its menu.

He highlighted that he had decided to check out the stall after hearing about it from social media which was shared to him by his wife.

The user also called upon MUIS to investigate the matter.

Source: Photo via Victor Shafeeq Peters Facebook

Source: Photo via Victor Shafeeq Peters Facebook

Video showed the man scolding the staff for selling pork

The user's post also included a video in which he filmed himself confronting the stall's staff.

The video begins with the man approaching the stall and asking a male staff if his colleague with the tudung is a Muslim.

When the male staff replied in the affirmative, the man asked if a Muslim could sell pork.

When the male staff said the stall does not sell pork, the man pointed to the menu and asked that it be removed.

While the staff is stowing away the menu, the man demanded to know if the other food products on sale were also pork, and if he could speak to the stall's boss.

He was also heard asking the woman why she was selling pork.

Spoke to the stall's boss

Subsequently, the male staff passed the man his phone and the man then apparently spoke to the stall's boss in English.

Throughout his conversation, he could be heard asking about the religion of the staff wearing the tudung, why there was pork on the menu, and how such actions could potentially mislead people who were unable to read.

He was also heard telling the boss that he go down to the stall to verify their actions himself as he had already heard about the issue on Facebook.

Following the phone call, the user was then heard talking to several other people in Malay, including a staff from another stall, who said that he had also told MBK Thai Express about the issue.

This person could be heard saying:

"A lot of people who walked past the stall also intervened and questioned them. I want to stop them (MBK Thai Express) also but I can't."

The video eventually ended with the user confirming with MBK Thai Express's male staff that the new menu has no pork listed.

A sped up version of the video was also shared to the Facebook page Awesome Malay Couple SG where it has since garnered over 13,000 reactions.

Top images via Victor Shafeeq Peters Facebook

4 foreign women, aged 30-34, arrested in M'sia for begging money at Genting Highlands

Not nice.

May 11, 2023, 06:47 PM

Lawyer Kwa Kim Li to pay S$13,000 penalty over complaints from Lee Hsien Yang & Lee Wei Ling

Lee Hsien Yang claimed that his passport was seized so he couldn't give evidence in person.

May 11, 2023, 06:40 PM

S'pore ready to study proposals from M'sia to restart KL-S'pore high-speed rail project: Iswaran

The project was terminated in 2021.

May 11, 2023, 06:33 PM

JB-S'pore RTS Link 'on track' for completion by end-2026, S'pore side is 50% done: Iswaran

He attended a joint site visit with Malaysia's transport minister.

May 11, 2023, 06:00 PM

S'pore housewife, 50, buys durian via app, gets scammed, loses S$53,780 life savings, S$7 left

Police are investigating.

May 11, 2023, 05:48 PM

Free soft serve on May 13 & 14 at new cafe in Scotts Square when you follow them on Instagram & TikTok

Think pink.

May 11, 2023, 05:45 PM

Najib still has diarrhoea, 1MDB corruption trial postponed again

The new trial date is scheduled on June 21.

May 11, 2023, 05:13 PM

S'porean boy with autism, 18, delighted when 2 classmates show up for his Hari Raya celebration

He and his mother were anxious that no one would show.

May 11, 2023, 05:01 PM

SEA Games 2023: S'pore hurdler Ang Chen Xiang clinches joint-gold in 110m hurdles after appeal

It is Singapore's first gold in the event since 1967.

May 11, 2023, 04:56 PM

PM Lee & other leaders enjoy beautiful sunset in Indonesia at the 42nd Asean summit

"I saw the photograph, but being here is better," he said.

May 11, 2023, 04:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.