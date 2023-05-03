Cat in M'sia enrolled in its own honorary PhD programme in Meow Language

Cats on university campuses are moving up in the world, from being mascots to having their own university "qualifications".

A cat in Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) has been enrolled in its own honorary programme to earn a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

Posted by a UTM student on TikTok, the user shared two photos of the cat with its own student identification card.

The cat, named Che Chombi Che Choki, has its identification card clipped onto its collar and is currently "pursuing" its studies to "graduate" with a PhD in Meow Language with Honours.

According to its name tag, the issue date is Nov. 17, 2022, and it takes an average of four to six years to complete a PhD.

Che Chombi Che Choki will officially complete its studies between 2026 and 2030.

Internet impressed with its academic qualifications

The comment section of the TikTok video was littered with praise and amazement at the cat's academic qualifications.

Top photos via TikTok