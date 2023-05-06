Back

M'sia motorcyclist, 50, killed by lightning strike that left holes in road

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hannah Martens | May 06, 2023, 11:46 AM

A motorcyclist in Malaysia died after lightning struck him near Kampung Seri Cheeding, Sungai Jarom, on May 2, 2023, at around 6:20 pm.

According to The Star, the man was said to be on his way to work at a factory in Bandar Mahokota, Banting, when the incident happened.

Kuala Langat District police chief Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said the victim was a local 50-year-old man.

In a statement on May 3, Ahmad Ridhwan said the victim was struck by lightning and fell off his bike, reported the New Straits Times.

"He fell about 50 meters forward and lost consciousness," Ahmad said.

Ahmad Ridhwan said passers-by carried the victim to the side of the road and called for emergency services.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene, The Star reported.

The New Straits Times reported that the victim had burn marks on the right side of his neck and bruises on his abdomen and thigh due to the lightning strike. In addition, the victim had injuries on his chin and knees when he fell off his bike after being struck.

The lightning strike also left two holes in the road.

Photo via Facebook

Based on the autopsy conducted on May. 3, the cause of death was consistent with a lightning strike, and the case has been classified as a sudden death, The Star reported.

Top photos via Kampungku Seri Cheeding's Facebook

