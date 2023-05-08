8 cakes to buy for Mother's Day in S'pore based on the type of mum you have

Mother's Day is this Sunday (!!!) and in case you still haven't prepared anything for the person who gave you life, here's a compilation of cakes you can consider getting, based on the type of mother she is.

Basic mother

Tonami Tulip Blossom Cake (S$128)

She likes flowers and pretty things. Why buy flowers and a cake when you can buy a flower cake?

Everyday want to huat mother

Lottery Ticket Longevity Cake With Mahjong Tiles (S$158.90)

For the mother who's always trying to strike it rich.

We also call this the manifestation cake.

Tiger mother

Piped Tiger Cake (S$129.60)

To thank her for making you the person you are today.

Atas mother

Chanel Bag Cake (S$322)

Can't afford to get her that branded bag just yet? Give it to her in cake form instead.

Jet-setting mother

Minimalist Travel Cake (S$165)

She's never home because she's busy travelling the world.

Can consider if she's home this Sunday.

Pick-me mother

Princess Pop Crown Shortbread (S$120)

She has more followers than you on social media, will go to great lengths for the 'gram, and probably looks young enough that people have asked you if she's your older sister instead.

Mother who can take a joke

Prank Cake (from S$100)

In case you cannot Chinese, the words on the cake board say "I'm the prettiest poop lady!".

Mothership

Cruiser Yacht Cake (S$225)

Top photos from Baker's Brew, Bob The Baker Boy & Tings Bakery